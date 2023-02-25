The Highlands girls advanced to the semifinals for the first time after defeating third-seeded Elizabeth Forward, 43-27, Friday night in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals at Gateway.
Highlands (16-7) plays second-seeded North Catholic Tuesday in the semifinals. The Lady Warriors (17-6) remain alive in the consolation bracket and will play Beaver on Monday.
Highlands held Elizabeth Forward to single digits in the first, second and fourth quarters, for leads of 10-4, 22-12 and 32-23.
Joselyn Dawson led the Lady Warriors with 11 points.
Highlands' Jocelyn Bielak finished with a game-high 15 points. Katelyn Myers added 14.
Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 17 -- The Lady Leopards fell on the road in the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals against top-seeded Blackhawk.
Blackhawk (20-3) advances to Tuesday's semifinals against Quaker Valley. Belle Vernon (15-9) remains alive in the consolation bracket against Knoch on Monday.
Blackhawk led 17-12 after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 38-23 at halftime. The home team continued to pull away in the third quarter for a 55-29 lead.
Belle Vernon held a 16-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Leopards' Jenna Dawson shared game-scoring honors with 17 points. Farrah Reader added 10 points. Tessa Rodriguez finished with seven assists and four steals.
Blackhawk's Alena Fusetti finished with 17 points. Kassie Potts and Aubree Hupp both scored 14 points.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41, Waynesburg Central 27 -- The Lady Raiders dropped to the WPIAL Class AAA seventh-place consolation game with a loss to OLSH at Keystone Oaks.
Waynesburg (20-5) plays Mohawk Tuesday for the final berth into the PIAA playoffs.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-7) held Waynesburg to single digits in the first three quarters. The Lady Chargers held quarter leads of 7-2, 20-6 and 27-15.
Kaley Rohanna paced the Lady Raiders with 11 points. Peyton Cowell finished with eight points.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Kyleigh Nagy scored a game-high 14 points. Mia Grisafi added 13.
