YORK RUN -- Ellen Hildebrand wasn't particularly impressed when she first coached the Albert Gallatin Middle School team five years ago.
"I thought these girls are lacking in fundamentals," Hildebrand said. "Our three seniors, Bryn Bezjak, Noah Turner and Olivia Miller, were seventh graders on that team.
"The next year they went undefeated."
Hildebrand is hoping that group will have success in their final year of high school as well.
"That was around when we started doing our camps and summer league and the Laurel Highlands undergrad, summer workouts," Hildebrand pointed out. "We have really worked hard to build an entire program."
The 2020-21 Lady Colonials have some talented underclassmen also in juniors Bella Burgess and Liz Murtha and sophomores Gianna Michaux and Courtlyn Turner.
"I think we have a pretty deep team," said Hildebrand, who is entering her seventh season at AG. "That's a good problem. We can play a lot of kids at different positions. We can go big, we go with a lot of guards. When we sub off the bench we don't lose a lot.
"I can run Bryn at point guard but I can run Gianna at the point, I can run Miller at the point, I can run Bella Burgess at the point. We have a lot of flexibility."
The Lady Colonials went 9-13 overall and 4-10 in section play a year ago when they were ravaged by injuries.
"We had a really tough year," Hildebrand said. "We had a lot of season-ending injuries. We lost Bezjak, we lost our senior Abby King, then Gianna went down with an ankle. That was a very challenging season for us. We were disappointed. We wanted to make the playoffs and make a run. That didn't happen.
"That's kind of the thing that comes out of adversity like we had last year, though, was a lot of girls learned different positions. I know I can play Miller down low at the four spot now because sometimes she's had to do that for us. Same with Bella and Liz. They can play wherever we need them to play. They're all very unselfish players."
Hildebrand sees her three seniors as team leaders.
"They really love the game and have really worked hard at it," Hildebrand said. "You can see they're kind of sentimental right now because they can't believe this will be their last go-around.
"I think all three of our seniors are leaders in their own way. Noah is such a nurturing, caring person anyways. Bezjak can be more of a leader on the court. She's got a ton of game experience. Miller is kind of in between both of them. She nurtures the younger kids but she really stepped up and carried us last year when we lost Gianna and Bryn. I think that helped her mature as a player and a leader."
Hildebrand also found a couple gems in Michaux and Courtlyn Turner as freshmen last year.
"They both had a major impact for us last year. Those two and our junior class of Bella Burgess and Murtha and our three seniors, any of those girls can be starters on any given night. Any of them can move into any position that's needed."
Filling out the roster are five freshmen: Lauren Colgan, Laney Ellsworth, Lexi Lovis, Keyonna Thomas and Avery Walla.
"They're still adjusting," said Hildebrand of the newcomers. "There's so much more to know and they're trying to get a grasp on that. They're work ethic is great."
Albert Gallatin again is in Section 3-AAAAA which has a different look this season. Laurel Highlands and Uniontown remain but newcomers are Connellsville, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity, and gone are Woodland Hills, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford and Latrobe.
"We like the section better now to be honest," Hildebrand said. "Taking that long bus trip to Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills and places like that was kind of crazy. We like that it's more about logistics now."
Hildebrand is confident the Lady Colonials can compete in the section.
"I think this team has worked hard in the offseason and worked on their skills," she said. "We just say one day at a time. Come in, work hard, stay positive and help each other out."
Hildebrand's assistant coaches are Breanna Otto and Sara Larkin, and Bill Lubich is the team's strength and conditioning coach.
