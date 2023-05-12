NORTH HUNTINGDON -- Athletes competing in the Norwin Last Chance Carnival on a sunny, warm Thursday afternoon sought to improve their positioning or slip into a berth for the WPIAL championship.
For some athletes, the meet provided one final opportunity to compete on the track or in the field, or post a season-best mark.
Some made the most of the last shot at a mark by improving their standing before final results are posted Saturday to be considered for the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships on Wednesday at Slippery Rock University.
The top 24 marks in Class AAA and 16 in Class AA secure a berth in the district championship. However, all ties for the 24th or 16th spot are eliminated, so athletes in the field events, notably, needed to find a way to improve or hit a unique mark.
Belle Vernon's Lily Shahan, Frazier's Sidney Polkabla and Laurel Highlands' Nila Hill all found a way to improve their marks to enhance their chance at a district meet berth.
Shahan entered the meet with a top throw of 114-1 in the javelin, but left Norwin Stadium with an eight-foot improvement after she threw 122-9. The distance all but assures the junior a spot in the Class AAA final field.
Polkabla enhanced her chances in the Class AA long jump and triple jump. The senior improved by a foot in the triple jump with her top effort of 34-6¼ and nearly six inches with her winning jump of 16-4½ in the long jump.
Hill was a part of a big logjam at 5-1 in the Class AAA high jump performance list, that included teammate Ella Ciez and Belle Vernon's Francesca Scaramucci. Ciez was not able to better her mark and Scaramucci got a little breathing room when she cleared 5-1½.
Hill, a freshman, picked the right time for a personal best when she was the only girl to clear 5-2.
"A PR, by a whole inch," said a smiling Hill.
Most of the athletes gathered at Norwin did so to avoid a scheduling conflict with Friday's West Mifflin Last Chance Meet and the prom. Such was the case for Hill.
"I have prom (Friday). I wasn't going to come," said Hill.
However, she fortunately changed her mind.
"I wanted to come her to PR. I was on the (performance list) bubble," said Hill.
Hill wasn't completely clean through the competition, though.
"I had trouble warming up. I (had a miss) at 4-9½. I learned from my mistake. I wanted to get over it because I wanted it," said Hill, who made the height on her second attempt. "I cleared 5-2 on my first jump."
Hill was pretty relaxed considering what might've been at stake.
"I came in and wanted to have fun. I was the last girl standing," said Hill. "If I stayed consistent, rested and took care of my body, I knew I can do it."
As for her accomplishment, Hill added, "It shows me I can do it. It shows me I can get it."
California's Ella Neil didn't improve on her season mark of 5-2, finishing with a top effort of 4-11½.
"I knew I had a spot in the WPIALs. I hope to tie my PR (of 5-2)," said Neil. "I wanted to see how I was feeling. We're like six days away (from the WPIAL championship).
"I had a good day. It was fun seeing different people.
"Today gives me hope. Every time I compete I strive for greatness."
Geibel Catholic freshman Emma Larkin went 1-for-2 in her events, improving her time in the 300 intermediate hurdles and not doing so in the 800. The two events are back-to-back so there wasn't much down time after the hurdles.
Larkin hit a PR in the 300 hurdles with her second-place finish in 47.99 seconds, shaving .85 seconds of her previous best. That mark pushed her into the top five of the posted marks in Class AA.
Not bad considering the race was only the third time she has run the hurdles in competition.
"I wanted to be in the 47s," said Larkin. "Today, I was focusing on the 300 intermediate hurdles and a practice in the 800.
"I've been focusing on the first lap (of the 800) and my second lap was off."
Larkin was also scheduled to run the 800 and 400 in Friday's West Mifflin meet.
"The 800 is my worst race and the 400 is my best race," explained Larkin. "I'm hoping to make states in the 300 intermediate hurdles and 400, and am crossing my fingers for the 800."
Laurel Highlands freshman Isabella Baker had hope to lower her time in the 800, but was a couple seconds slower when she crossed the finish line in 2:27.61.
"I took it out too hard. Taking out the first lap too fast was a mistake," explained Baker. "I was just trying to get a better time."
Belle Vernon's Gianna Anderson slightly improved her positioning in the Class AAA triple jump after she cleared 35-5½, bettering her entry mark by 3½ inches.
Laurel Highlands' Lexie Pulice enhanced her chances in the Class AAA pole vault after she cleared 9-7½, an improvement of 5½ inches. California's Anastasia Georgagis, Alina McClaflin, Callie Qualk and Samantha Saylor shave three seconds off their 3,200 relay time after crossing the finish line in 11:01.06.
California's Tanner Pierce broke the school record in the discus with his personal-best throw of 119-9, nearly nine feet better than his entry mark.
"I've focused more on the discus than the shot put. I think that helped out a lot," said Pierce. "I knew it was all or nothing to qualify. I'm hoping for the best.
"I don't know if I qualified, but it doesn't matter. Competition is competition and you have good days and bad days."
However, the senior, who finished eighth in the WPIAL last year, was looking to do the same in the shot put, but fell short of his goal with his top throw of 46-5½.
"I'm hoping to break 50 (feet)," the senior said before the shotput competition. "I want to pop a good one and secure a spot.
"This is the last chance you have to throw real good. In the back of your mind, this could be your last chance to make it count. You never know."
Belle Vernon's Troy Teegarden inched closer to the top 24 in the 400 when he ran a season-best 52.60 seconds.
Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger won the 1,600, but his winning time of 4:32.33 was six seconds slower than his entry time. He did pare two seconds off his 800 time, finishing in 2:02.67.
Belle Vernon's Trevor Kovatch, Nick Dimpel, Dylan Timko and Chase Mertz improved their positioning in the Class AAA 400 relay with their time of 44.28 seconds, which was .30 seconds faster.
Connellsville's 1,600 relay quartet of Taylaun Barrett, Kasey Stanton, Major Stash and Joseph Layman knocked four seconds off the time by finishing in 3:37.96. The Falcons' Zachary Franks was able to break free from a large group in the Class AAA pole vault when he helped his positioning with a vault of 11-7.
California's Alexander Pankratz, Kai Vanderlaan, Steven Gwyn and Niamh McClaflin had a three-second improvement in the 3,200 relay with their time of 9:05.43.
Belle Vernon's Ryan Kent helped his chances in the Class AAA discus when he bettered his previous mark by nine feet with his top effort of 138-2.
Boys Javelin Throw
2 Rohal, Nicholas Connellsvill 159-10 155-05
4 Larkin, Quentin Albert Galla 163-00 148-03
7 Kent, Ryan Belle Vernon 136-09 136-10
9 Rainey, Michael Yough 138-10 132-03
11 Sherman, Fred California A 122-02 122-06
