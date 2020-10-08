Trinity kept its section title hopes alive by handing visiting Belle Vernon its first loss of the season, 2-1, in a 3-AAA boys soccer battle Thursday night.
The Hillers (8-2, 8-2) built a 2-0 halftime lead. The Leopards (9-1, 10-1) pulled within one in the second half on Nick Nagy’s goal but couldn’t get the equalizer.
T.J. Watson made 11 saves for Belle Vernon, which hosts Laurel Highlands Saturday.
