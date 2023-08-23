A standard was set last season by the Mapletown High School football team.
A.J. Vanata, the senior leader of the 2023 Maples, intends to help drive Mapletown to another magical season.
Vanata and the Maples start that quest Friday night when they play (7 p.m.) at Avella.
A season ago, Mapletown went undefeated in capturing the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference championship and a first-round postseason victory over Leechburg.
While key players are gone from that team, Vanata returns to lead another potential playoff run.
“I feel excited to take on that role,” Vanata said. “It took our whole team to do what we did last season.”
Mapletown’s running back-quarterback and key defensive player will likely be at the center of the Maples’ game plan.
Long-time Mapletown coach George Messich will utilize a spread offense that will feature Vanata in the backfield. The ball will be snapped directly to him or a backfield mate. Either will run or pass.
“A.J. made some big runs last season,” Messich said. “He runs hard and has moves. He’s dangerous because when he’s rolling out you must respect his running ability and yet he could pull up and throw the ball.
“He got overlooked last season. I think he will open some eyes this season. He’s a really good runner, who has some moves. He’s a power runner.”
Vanata rushed for 706 yards on 99 carries last season, sharing the backfield with Landan Stevenson. He completed four of seven passes for 68 yards and a TD. Messich said Vanata (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) will be Mapletown’s primary runner in 2023.
He also caught four passes last season for 42 yards for total offensive yardage of 816 yards. Defensively, Vanata registered 44 solo tackles and 26 assists with nine tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks. He recovered two fumbles, intercepted one pass and broke up five others.
Messich said Vanata is a key member of the Maples defense this season as an outside linebacker and Vanata is equipped to handle any role or situation.
“I know the game better,” Vanata said. “I probably like offense and defense equally. Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me. I like to play football.”
Vanata is a multi-sport athlete at Mapletown as he is also a member of the school’s basketball and baseball teams.
In the spring, Vanata posted a.458 batting average — going 22-for-48 — scored 22 runs and drove in 22 runs. He had four doubles, two triples and five home runs. He walked seven times, was hit by a pitch and struck out four times. Vanata had a .526 on-base percentage, .937 slugging percentage and a 1.464 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage).
As a pitcher, he had a 3.18 earned run average, held opponents to a batting average in the low .200s and struck out 41 in 31 innings pitched.
Vanata’s not sure which sport he may pursue at the collegiate level. He’s keeping an open mind about it.
“I’m just keeping my options open,” he said. “I like both sports.”
For now, however, Vanata’s focus is football and helping Mapletown return to the playoffs. He is certain the team can get back to the postseason.
“Our team and program are more confident,” Vanata said. “We proved we can win. I feel strong our group can do it again. I think we can have a great time.”
Messich has complete confidence Vanata can lead the Maples to another good season.
“He’s a strong kid,” Messich said. “He benches more than 300-pounds. A.J. is as good on defense as he is on offense. He will do a lot for us.”
