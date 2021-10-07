Belle Vernon’s Jake Gedekoh rushed for five touchdowns and Jefferson-Morgan’s Colt Fowler found the end zone four times during Week Five of the high school football season.
Still, it was one special player who happened to score a single TD that grabbed a lot of headlines after Friday night’s games.
Southmoreland’s Lily Wasmund plowed forward on a pair of short-yardage running plays in the fourth quarter of the Scotties’ 41-0 win over Derry and the second attempt resulted in a 1-yard touchdown at Russ Grimm Field.
The score was historic in that it’s believed Wasmund became the first female player to score a touchdown in the WPIAL.
To Southmoreland coach Dave Keefer, the chance to score was something Wasmund, a 5-foot-2 junior, deserved.
“Last year they said there’s a girl that wants to come out for the team,” Keefer recalled. “I said, yeah, that’s fine. She was on the soccer team also. Well, she showed up and did what we asked her to do just like the rest of the players.
“She’s there for a majority of what we do unless there’s a conflict with soccer. She’s pretty dedicated. Her twin brother Phil plays on the team, too.”
Southmoreland built a 35-0 lead over Derry through three quarters with two other Scotties — Noah Phillips and Tray Whetsel on a 75-yard fumble return — having scored their first touchdowns of the season.
Halfway through the fourth quarter the Scotties drove inside the Trojans 5-yard line.
“We put a play in, we just called it ‘Lily,’ it’s an overload to one side,” Keefer explained. “We decided, hey, if we get an opportunity to put her in, we’ll try to get her a touchdown. The game was decided by then. We just thought maybe we’d reward her a little bit. We sent that play in.
“The first play she was in there was a penalty on them. The next play she got stopped short. We ran the same play again and that time she got in.”
Wasmund’s teammates were as excited, if not more so, as she was.
“Why not?” Keefer said of giving Wasmund the opportunity. “She’s had a few carries in JVs before and played defense in JVs. This is the first time she saw any varsity action. The team was all for it.”
Southmoreland actually had six different players score a touchdown in the non-conference game. Jeffrey Johnson, Isaac Trout and Anthony Govern also had TDs.
Govern is tied with Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher for fifth in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings with 54 points. Trout is tied with Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin, who missed the Leopards’ 56-14 win over Laurel Highlands due to an injury, for 15th place with 44 points.
Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson scored one touchdown and kicked an extra point to maintain the top spot with 96 points. More importantly, Stevenson’s seven points were the difference in a 15-8 win over visiting Monessen.
Gedekoh, subbing for Martin, rambled for touchdown runs of 2, 26, 10, 7 and 3 yards against LH while rushing for 236 yards.
Fowler’s four-TD game, unfortunately, went for naught in a thrilling 49-48 loss at Bentworth. Fowler reeled in touchdown passes from Cole Jones of 55, 37 and 37 yards while also bringing a punt back 32 yards for a score.
The Bearcats’ Seth Adams ran for three touchdowns and a two-point conversion and also threw three touchdown passes — two to Vitali Daniels and one to Caleb Peternel — in engineering the 22-point comeback victory.
Also scoring a trio of touchdowns in Week Five were Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock with a 67-yard punt return and two runs, Mount Pleasant’s Aaron Alakson with three runs in a 27-12 win at Yough and West Greene’s Collin Brady with three runs in a key 41-20 win over Carmichaels at Kennedy Field.
Whitlock has 72 points and sits in fourth place in the Touchdown Club standings.
In addition to Whetsel, there were two other fumble returns for scores with Zach Boyd going 64 yards for Elizabeth Forward in a 48-0 win over South Park and Collin Besceglia going 60 yards for the Rockets.
Closest to Stevenson in the TD Club standings are a couple of Mikes, second-place Michael Stewart with 86 points and third-place Trenton Carter with 74 points.
Whitlock, Gallagher and Govern are followed by seventh-place Robbie Labuda of Mount Pleasant (65) and eight-place Landon Oslowski of Ringgold (63). Brady, California’s Damani Stafford and Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods are tied for ninth with 54 points apiece.
Woods scored twice in the Raiders 27-7 victory over Frazier.
