Get ready for the sound of bouncing balls and squeaking shoes on the hardwood as the high school basketball season opens today with an avalanche of games.
Laurel Highlands, coming off a second WPIAL championship in three years, and Uniontown are highly touted boys teams that will open their seasons on the road.
The Mustangs, led by senior stars Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields, face Mount Lebanon in the Erie McDowell Tournament at 6 p.m. The Red Raiders, who sport one of the area’s deepest rosters that includes a pair of talented sophomores in Notorious Grooms and Calvin Winfrey III, take on Steel Valley in the Norwin Tip-Off Tournament, also at 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands rolled through an undefeated regular season in 2021-22 but that could be a tough feat to repeat.
“Anyone who looks at our non-section schedule will see that we’re playing some very strong teams,” LH coach Rick Hauger said. “We’re playing Mount Lebanon and Erie McDowell. Over the Christmas holidays we’re playing West Philadelphia and Lincoln Park. We’re also going to play Gateway and South Allegheny. Plus we have some really good teams in our section, like Uniontown and Belle Vernon.”
The local slate includes a slew of multi-team events, led by Falcon Fest which includes 10 games (five boys and five girls) spread across three days starting with four today. In girls play, Geibel Catholic and Chartiers-Houston tip off at 3 p.m. and the host Lady Falcons play Bentworth at 7 p.m. In boys play, Albert Gallatin and West Greene meet at 5 p.m. and the host Falcons play Beth-Center in the nightcap at 9 p.m.
Uniontown girls open their season at Falcon Fest on Saturday with a 1 p.m. game against Chartiers-Houston. The Colonials face a stiff challenge against Class AAA power Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, which went 28-0 last season in winning WPIAL and PIAA Class AA titles, in a 3 p.m. game on Saturday.
The Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament has the Maples hosting Bentworth at 5:30 p.m. and Carmichaels playing Turkeyfoot Valley at 7:30 p.m. in boys action.
Ringgold is another area team hosting an event that starts with four boys games today. The MVI Shootout begins with Charleroi against the
Rams at 3 p.m. and is followed by Belle Vernon vs. Thomas Jefferson at 4:30 p.m., Elizabeth Forward vs. Clairton at 6 p.m. and Monessen vs. South Allegheny at 9 p.m.
The C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament features a pair of girls games at different sites with Allderdice, coached by Albert Gallatin graduate Ellen Guillard, playing Franklin Regional in a 6:15 p.m. game at Laurel Highlands and Connellsville hosting Hempfield at 7:45 p.m.
Three other local schools will host girls events starting today.
In the three-game Lady ‘Dores Tip-Off Tournament at Frazier, it’s Jeannette vs. Propel Montour at 5:30 p.m., Burrell vs. Sto-Ros at 7 p.m. and the Lady Commodores hosting Apollo Ridge at 8:30 p.m.
In the Donna M. Furnier Invitational at Jefferson-Morgan, another three-game set, it’s Beth-Center vs. Ligonier Valley at 4 p.m., Waynesburg Central vs. Carmichaels at 5:30 p.m. and the Lady Rockets hosting Washington at 7:30 p.m.
In the Major Corley Memorial Tip-Off Tournament at Monessen, it’s California vs. Charleroi at 5 p.m. followed by the Lady Greyhounds hosting Derry at 7 p.m.
Tonight’s girls schedule includes a couple more intriguing games involving three contenders — West Greene, Mapletown and Avella — in Section 2-A. the Lady Pioneers play in the Fort Cherry Tip-Off Tournament against the Lady Rangers and the Lady Maples play the host Lady Eagles in the Avella Tip-Off Tournament, both at 7:30 p.m.
Back to the boys slate, Waynesburg Central and Jefferson-Morgan also will make the trip to the Fort Cherry Tip-Off Tournament to play against each other in a 7:30 p.m. game.
Geibel Catholic, one of the top-ranked teams in Class A, takes several steps up the classification ladder to play Class AAAAA Kiski Area in a 4:30 p.m. game at the Armstrong Tournament.
Connellsville opens its season against Franklin Regional in the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament at 4:45 p.m.
Frazier, which has ridden the roller coaster of a section championship two years ago and a winless campaign last season, opens play in the McGuffey Tip-Off Tournament with an 8 p.m. game against the host Highlanders.
