CONNELLSVILLE — The Laurel Highlands girls were solid in the pool throughout the lineup Tuesday night, returning home from Connellsville with a 94-74 non-section victory.
Elizabeth Thomas was a big part of the Fillies’ success, winning the 100 backstroke in a WPIAL Class AA qualifying time of 59.43 seconds. She finished second to teammate Maria Mrosko in the 200 IM, but her time of 2:18.05 also met the time standard.
She swam the opening leg of the victorious 200 medley relay and the second leg of the winning 400 freestyle relay. Both times met the WPIAL qualifying standard.
“I want to better my time and just get through the race,” said Thomas.
Thomas appreciated the opportunity to swim against actual competition, instead of doing so virtually.
“I’d rather swim against other people, against everybody and every one. I just want to get a feel what the WPIALs will be like,” explained Thomas.
That competition should help Thomas meet her season goal.
“I’m really focused on the 100 backstroke this season. I want to get under a minute,” said Thomas, a goal she met in Tuesday’s meet.
The Fillies’ Ella Ciez won the 200 freestyle in a qualifying time of 2:03.17, and her second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:03.37) also met the qualifying standard.
Maria Mrosko (200 IM, 2:15.91; 100 butterfly, 1:01.39), Erin George (100 freestyle, 1:06.28), Abby Mahoney (500 freestyle, 6:18.20), and Cecilia Mrosko (100 breaststroke, 1:22.60) also had first-place finishes for Laurel Highlands.
Molly Maloy could’ve opted out of the meet after a visit to the dentist, but the Connellsville senior gutted it out with fourth-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:38.36) and 100 butterfly (1:12.43). Both were the top finishes for Connellsville.
She joined MacKenzie Vokes, Kyra Callahan and Elizabeth Jackson to win the 200 freestyle in 1:56.62.
“I’m trying to stay where I’m at (with her times). I just don’t want to go slower,” said Maloy. “I just work hard wherever I’m at. You can’t waste time.
“My goal is to get back to my original times, get back to my old times.”
As the past indicates, the plug can be pulled at any time because of the pandemic.
“I’m trying 110 percent no matter the circumstances. You have to think about those things. Because of the pandemic, you never know,” said Maloy.
Callahan also had an individual first-place finish, winning the 50 freestyle in 28.35 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.