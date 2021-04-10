Jena Hixson only allowed one hit, a single to losing pitcher Deanna Gratton, and stroked a double to lead Connellsville to a 13-0 Section 2-AAAAA victory in five innings Friday afternoon over visiting Gateway.
Hixson struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter, and was just Gratton’s hit away from a perfect game.
Abby King had pair of doubles for the Lady Falcons (1-0, 4-1). Maddy Kinneer finished with a triple and double, and Mallory Orndorff and Kirra Davis both doubled.
The Lady Gators go to 0-1 in the section and 0-2 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 — The visiting Lady Warriors made the most of their four hits and a pair of Belle Vernon errors for a Section 2-AAAA win over the Lady Leopards.
Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 5-2) scored two runs in the top of the second inning and added a run in the top of the seventh inning.
Kailey Larcinese scattered two hits, a double by Abby Fabin and single from Maren Metikosh, walked one and struck out 11. Bri Sersevic had two singles, and Larcinese and Bella Gimiliano had a single each to account for Elizabeth Forward’s hits.
Talia Ross took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits. She walked seven and struck out two.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, California 5 — The Lady Rockets scored six runs in the first three innings and Jasmine Demaske made the lead stand for a non-section win over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-2) led 2-0 after the first inning and 3-0 after two innings. California (1-2) responded with three runs in the top of the third inning, but Jefferson-Morgan countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Trojans cut the lead to a run, 6-5, with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Jefferson-Morgan added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Demaske and Payton Farabee both doubled in the win.
High school baseball
Carmichaels 17, Jefferson-Morgan — The Mikes only needed three innings to close out their non-section win at Jefferson-Morgan.
Carmichaels (5-0) led 9-0 after the first inning, increased the lead to 14-0 after two innings, and invoked the mercy rule with three runs in the top of the third inning.
Nine different players had hits for the Mikes, led by Gavin Pratt with a two-run home run, single, and four RBI. Nick Ricco also had two hits and four RBI. Drake Long doubled in the win.
Trenton Carter pitched two innings for the win, allowing no hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Dylan Rohrer allowed the only hit in the third inning, a single by Kyle Clayton. Rohrer struck out two and didn’t walk anyone.
Owen Maddich took the loss.
College baseball
California (Pa.) 4, Mercyhurst 3; Mercyhurst 7, California (Pa.) 4 — California graduate Aaron Previsky hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Vulcans to a victory in the opening game of a PSAC West Conference doubleheader against the Lakers.
California goes to 6-4 in the conference and 15-7 overall with the doubleheader split. Mercyhurst is 5-5 and 14-8.
The Vulcans were held to two hits and trailed 3-1 entering the seventh inning in the first game when David Lee opened the inning with a walk. Carter Chinn drew a one-out walk, and Previsky followed with his three-run blast.
Previsky added a single to account for two of the Vulcans’ three hits.
Patrick Gumto stranded runners at first and second with a strikeout and ground out for his third save of the season.
Nick Riggle improved to 5-1 with the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits and four walks in six innings. Riggle moved into second place in school history with 233 career innings pitched.
Brownsville grad Dylan Brosky took the loss in the second game, allowing a career-high seven runs (four earned) on eight hits in 3.2 innings of work.
Patrick Brogan went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Vulcans. Justin Stewart also had a pair of hits and scored two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.