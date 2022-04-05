Patrick Holaren tossed a four-hit shutout and went 3 for 3 as Jefferson-Morgan romped over host Monessen, 11-0, in a five-inning Section 2-A baseball game on Tuesday.
Holaren struck out 12 and walked just one while helping his own cause with a triple, two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs as coach John Curtis’ Rockets improved to 2-0 in the section and 3-0 overall.
Mason Sisler had a double, single and two RBIs and Brenton Barnhart was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for J-M, which also got a triple from Collin Bisciglia and a double from Easton Hanko in a 10-hit attack.
The Rockets scored one run in the first, five in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
Losing pitcher Kody Kuhns walked three and struck out five in three innings for the Greyhounds (0-2, 0-4).
Greenesburg Salem 7, Uniontown 3 — Greensburg Salem scored four runs in the first inning and stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Uniontown its first loss in Section 3-AAAA.
Ethan Heese had a double, sacrifice fly and three RBIs for the Lions (1-3, 2-3).
Winning pitcher Owen Tutich blanked the Red Raiders from the second through sixth innings after coughing up three runs in the first and wound up with two walks and four strikeouts. Ethan Wilson finished up with a scoreless seventh, allowing one hit.
Christian Thomas had a single and a run and Tate Musko doubled for Uniontown (3-1, 3-1). Austin Grego and Clay Dean had the Red Raiders’ other two hits and Mike Harim stole two bases.
Dylan Sarsfield had a double and an RBI and Peyton Chismar also doubled for Greensburg Salem. Caden Cioffi added a single and two RBIs.
Aden Martin took the loss, going one inning with no walks and no strikeouts. Dean pitched five innings in relief, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Chaz Lambie hurled a scoreless seventh.
Other scores from Tuesday: Yough 12, Brownsville 2; West Mifflin 7, Belle Vernon 3; West Greene 12, Mapletown 2; Thomas Jefferson 10, Albert Gallatin 0.
