Back in the day the former Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Tournament held from 1949 (a year before the arena opened) through the mid-1990s used to be a mainstay of high school basketball. It was the gold standard for all other local tourneys.
It was called Pennsylvania’s first and the nation’s finest, and that it was. Beginning in 1949, the Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Basketball Tournament attracted the nation’s top players and teams.
That long list includes 1954 tournament most valuable player Wilt Chamberlain of Philadelphia Overbrook. “Wilt the Stilt,” who went on to a record-breaking NBA career, led his team to the championship. Other stars from the ‘50s included Horace Walker, Wally Jones, Wayne Hightower and Len Chappell.
The 1960s also had a strong showing of high school basketball talent that included the likes of Austin Carr and Tom McMillen of Mansfield High School. The 6-foot-11 McMillen played in both the 1969 and 1970 tournaments. The 1970 Mansfield team would fall to powerful Power Memorial, led by the trio of Leonard Elmore, Jap Trimble and Ed Searcy. A year later, John Thompson — who later led the Georgetown Hoyas — was the coach of champion St. Anthony’s of Washington, D.C.
The ‘70s also produced what many believe to be the best final, as Gene Banks’ West Philly team bested Brashear, led by Sam Clancy and Warner Macklin.
The talent continued into the ‘80s. The 1982 Baltimore Dunbar championship team featured future NBA stars Reggie Lewis, Reggie Williams and Tyron “Mugsy” Bogues. In ‘84, it was Dobbins Tech of Philly, led by future Loyola of Marymount stars Hank Gathers and Bo Kimble.
The talent continued on into the ‘90s when future NBA star Rasheed Wallace led Philadelphia’s Simon Gratz to the championship.
Research reveals that one Fayette County school played in this prestigious tournament. During the 1968-69 season defending PIAA state champion Laurel Highlands was in the 20th annual Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Tournament along with Mansfield High School, Millville, N.J. and Johnstown High School.
“I started looking at the history and the people who had played in the tournament, big names in basketball,” former Laurel Highlands star Jim Hobgood said. “We were aware it was going to be a challenge. The reason why we were involved was being the defending state champs, without Robinson, but with some starters coming back. The expectation was we were going to be competitive again.
“It was a great field,” Hobgood recalled. “What’s the old line? ‘To be the best you have to beat the best.’ I think that was a credit to our coach, Horse Taylor. He never shied away from playing top-notch competition. Any player is going to get pumped up against top-notch competition.”
Millville was one of the top teams in the state of New Jersey and their star 6-foot-9 Alan Shaw was not aware of the Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Tournament’s rich history coming into the event.
“I wasn’t at the time aware of the tournament’s history,” Shaw said. “But we knew we’d be facing some great teams, on a much bigger stage than usual, and, yes, we were pumped!”
“Something that might be of interest to you,” Shaw reported. “This past summer, I was talking about the Johnstown tournament with my high school coach, Ed Salmon. He mentioned that the Millville superintendent of schools at that time did not want us to accept the Johnstown invitation, saying that he thought we’d be outclassed and embarrassed.”
Coming off a state championship run, Laurel Highlands got off to a rough start at the beginning of the season. Outstanding forward Buzzy Harrison was recovering from a knee injury suffered playing football. The Mustangs beat South Allegheny in the opening game, 62-40, and then lost three in a row, to Ford City, 57-44, Schenley, 105-90, and Sharon, 53-52. They entered the Johnstown tournament with a record of 4-4. Harrison didn’t play in the first two games of the season and was trying to recover his playing form.
“Buzzy was critical to us in what was our senior year,” Hobgood stated, “but was an important player previous to that in the state championship run. So not having him available, that’s a key cog.
“Of course the other thing that year, we were in the adjustment period of not having Wil Robinson. He for the previous two years at LH had been the go-to guy, the clutch guy, the guy that when the game was on the line would more often than not step up and make a big play, big basket.”
Harrison, who passed away in 2013, lamented the decision to play football in a 2010 Memory Lane.
“Like a dummy I tried to help out my brother Gary and my buddies the Rylands, Ernie Bukovitz, John Bierbower and Gary Gesso,” Harrison reported. “They were all my buddies and I was loyal and I decided to play football, even against Coach Taylor’s wishes. I injured my knee and ruined things because I was on the verge of a great senior season until my knee got hurt. I came back and played on December 3 against Schenley, I got hurt on the 21st of October and they put me in a cast and I was in a cast for a month. I worked on my leg and two weeks later I came back.
“Because of atrophy, one leg was twice as big as the other and took time to get back in shape. If I would have been at full strength I don’t think too many people would have been able to touch us. The biggest part was me not being there everyday at practice. It was a big disappointment.”
Hobgood did his best trying to assume the role of team leader.
“Stepping into the leadership role was tough,” Hobgood said. “You become the focus of the other team’s defense. Sometimes playing an auxiliary role is a little easier and you can figure out a way to get some open shots more readily than when the other team gears their defense to prevent that from happening. It was an adjustment from my standpoint.”
The Johnstown tournament’s first round had Millville meeting Mansfield and Laurel Highlands facing Johnstown, a team it defeated in the PIAA playoffs on the way to the state championship the previous season. LH beat Johnstown at the War Memorial in the playoffs, March 17, 1968, 80-62, sparked by Hobgood’s 37 points.
“I had one of the better games of my career against Johnstown in the playoff run in 1968,” Hobgood offered. “It was one of those games when the basket looked as big as the ocean. I’m sure they remembered me and were not anxious to have the same outcome for a second time.”
Hobgood paced the Mustangs with 24 points and Harrison had 19 as they beat Johnstown in the Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Tournament Dec. 27, 1968, 76-59, but not before tempers flared.
“What I recall was I was headed in for a layup and felt like there was an intentional attempt to take my legs out from under me,” Hobgood explained. “I didn’t appreciate it. I took out after Johnstown’s Tony Veney. My teammates stepped in. We took it to them after that.”
The two giants, Shaw and McMillen, squared off in game one of the tournament. Millville, despite Shaw being in foul trouble, overcame a 15-point deficit and upset Mansfield, 59-57. McMillen lived up to his press clippings with 27 points. Millville’s 6-foot-5 sophomore Cliff Johnson had a big game, scoring 18 points in the upset.
“I’m guessing that the tournament organizers wanted to be sure fans got to see a match up between Tom and me, and that’s why they had us play Mansfield on the first night,” Shaw remembered. “But that matchup didn’t pan out very well, as I got in foul trouble early in the game and fouled out in the third quarter. I rarely fouled out in my entire basketball career, so that was extremely unusual. A couple of the calls were questionable, I thought, but the more important fact was that Tom, although only a junior, was already a highly-skilled low post player, and I, at the time, had no clue as to how to defend someone like him.
“When I fouled out in the third quarter, with us trailing by double digits, most of the fans were thinking, I’m sure, that the game was over. But then an amazing thing happened. Millville forward Bob Abbott took over defending McMillen, and with lots of help from our teammates, managed to keep Tom in check. Forward Cliff Johnson stepped up with some spectacular plays, and little by little we chipped away at Mansfield’s lead.
“By the last few minutes of the game we’d won over the fans, most of whom were cheering wildly for us. We ended up winning by two points… This game was early in my senior season, and it showed everyone that, even with me on the bench, this was a great team, and that this was going to be a very special season for Millville basketball.”
LH met Millville on Dec. 28, 1968, in the championship game of the Cambria County War Memorial Invitational Tournament. The Mustangs led 28-18 after the first quarter, 44-39 at the half and 59-57 after three quarters, but the Thunderbolts outscored LH 20-15 in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 77-74 win. Shaw led Millville with 33 points and Johnson had 29. Hobgood paced the Mustangs with 25 and was named Tournament MVP. Harrison chipped in with 19 points for LH.
“What I mainly remember about the Laurel Highlands game is that we were again, as in the Mansfield game, trailing in the second half,” Shaw stated. “But we’d won the fans’ hearts the night before in the Mansfield game, and they again got behind us and cheered us to victory.”
“I think what that close loss demonstrates is how close we were to being a very good team again,” Hobgood observed. “You’re playing great competition and losing tough, close games. That’s what makes the difference between a good year and a great year.”
Hobgood was honored to be named MVP.
“I am honored that as a player on the runner-up team I got the MVP award,” Hobgood said. “The honor is being on a list with the people who were MVPs in the past, it’s a pretty distinguished list.”
Shaw, McMillen and Hobgood would face each other in college.
“Shaw went to Duke and McMillen went to Maryland,” Hobgood said. “I saw them in my college days on a regular basis.”
“Hobgood and I played different positions,” Shaw recalled. “So I was never directly matched up against him, but I do remember that he was a great shooter. Had he played in the three-point shot era he would have scored oodles of points. One thing I do remember is that, in either my junior or senior season at Duke, we lost a heart breaker at Virginia, and as I was walking off the court, I was approached by a young woman who emphatically informed me that this was payback for Johnstown!”
Millville finished the 1968-69 season with a 26-1 record and was ranked No. 1 in New Jersey at the end of the regular season. Mansfield cruised through the 1969 state playoffs earning 49- and 39-point victories en route to the State Championship game. In the season finale, the Tigers would defeat Frazier, the District 7 champion, 65-43, to cap off a dominant playoff run. Laurel Highlands finished the 1968-69 season with a disappointing 14-8 record, that is still lamented by Hobgood to this day.
“You are always disappointed to not win,” Hodgood stated. “I think that my first two years at Laurel Highlands spoiled me because we were 50-3. You didn’t lose very often and there was an expectation. By comparison my last year in high school seemed disappointing to say the least compared to those two prior years.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
