LEISENRING -- Jonathan Holland stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Dylan Brooks scored a pair of goals to lead Connellsville to a 3-0 PIHL D2 Blue Division victory Tuesday night against visiting Ringgold at The Ice Mine.
Connellsville (11-5-0-0-1) remains in the hunt for the division crown with 23 points, trailing Ringgold (12-3-0-1-0) by two points.
However, Ringgold has a game in hand with remaining games against Bishop Canevin and Elizabeth Forward. The Falcons close the season in two weeks at Trinity.
The shutout avenges a 9-2 road loss on Dec. 1.
Although he scrambled at times, Holland was perfectly positioned to keep the puck out of the net, stopping a number of solid scoring changes in 30 shots fired by the Rams.
Holland survived a couple Ringgold surges, including one in the second period when he lost his stick and had to use a teammate's blade.
"(Holland) played fantastic. He has kept us in a lot of games we didn't deserve to be in," praised Connellsville coach Mike Hodge. "We didn't know what we were going to have at goalkeeper coming into the season. He solidified us this season."
"Holland played really well," complimented Ringgold coach Rick Kalinowski. "It was a good game. Look at the shots. If you use the shots as a barometer, Holland made some nice saves."
Connellsville scored one goal in each period, with Max Sokol spotting the Falcons the initial lead at 10:17 of the first period. Ian Zerecheck set up Sokol, who slipped the puck past the Rams' Collin Moffett on a shot from the left circle.
"Sokol, those guys were like the Fantastic Four, at times. They capitalized on every opportunity," said Kalinowski.
The lead doubled with a power play goal at 13:52 in the second period.
Elijah Pleva slipped a pass from Moffett's right across the crease to Brooks, who was camped out on the opposite goal post. Brooks redirected the pass into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Brooks' second goal came from a scramble for a loose puck behind Moffett in the third period. Nolan Wojnar took the original shot and the puck slipped behind Moffett, rolling in the crease.
Wojnar and Brooks both stabbed at the loose puck, and Brooks was able to chip the puck into the back of the net.
"I thought we had a little slowdown in the second period, but it's one of our more complete games," said Hodge. "This was one of our best team defensive games.
"I thought we did pretty well what we had to do on our team defense. We held Cadwallader down."
Cadwallader leads the Rams with 25 goals and 30 assists.
Hodge said of the Falcons' offense, "We missed out on some big rebound chances. I felt we had more chances."
Both teams have at least a week off until their next game, time Kalinowski said the Rams will use to correct some recent defiecencies.
"They think they're going to win cause their in first place," said Kalinowski. "I think the time off will help us. We need practice time to get our (game) together.
"Sometimes we can play well and sometimes we don't. Our power play did not look good."
Hodge said it's difficult to build on a key win with the time off.
"You build up all that momentum and it fades away," said Hodge.
