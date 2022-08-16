The Uniontown boys golf team moved down from Class AAA this season, and the Red Raiders found success right away with a 212-230 victory in their Section 8-AA opening match against visiting Charleroi Monday at Uniontown Country Club.
Uniontown played in Section 2-AAA last season, as did Belle Vernon. Charleroi is the only team that remains in the revamped Section 8-AA with Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Geibel Catholic, and Yough, along with the Red Raiders and Leopards, filling out the section.
Logan Voytish played No. 1 for the Red Raiders, and the junior came through with a 3-over 39.
Voytish almost chipped in for birdie after hitting his tee shot 35 yards over the No. 1 green. His second shot landed around 20 yards in front of the green. The short chip tracked to the pin and bounced off the flagstick. He putted out for par.
Wade Brugger moved into Uniontown’s top pairing and shot 42 as the No. 2 man. Brugger had a rough time on the fourth hole after hitting from a frontside bunker into a backside bunker.
He also missed a couple makeable putts, but did save par on the second hole after his tee shot landed in a greenside trap. His shot out of the sand settled behind the hole on the fringe, but he rolled in the par-saving putt.
“The double bogey on No. 4 didn’t help. And, I missed a one-foot putt on No. 8 for par,” said Brugger, a junior. “I can easily take three or four shots off (his score).
“I had several birdie putts, but tapped in for par. The putter kind of killed me. I could’ve had birdies on a couple holes and missed easy par putts.”
Brugger said his approach to a match hasn’t change, no matter where he is in the lineup.
“It’s the same. I am just doing it on the course, just stress-free golf, really,” said Brugger.
Uniontown held a six-stroke lead after the first pairing. Charleroi’s top two golfers combined for 87 with Nick Summers carding 44 and Elliot Lenhart finishing with 43.
Lenhart had a rough hole early in the round when he bladed a shot from the fairway out-of-bounds over the fourth green. Lenhart said he was able to rebound from the misfortune, though.
“I hit my 60-degree (wedge) and I bladed it,” said Lenhart. “I kept my head (on) straight after that.”
Lenhart had issues hitting his driver off the tee, but didn’t give up on the big stick.
“I couldn’t hit driver. I know I can hit any iron in my bag. The thing is if I put (the driver) in the bag, I lose confidence. I keep swinging. One of them has to be good,” said Lenhart.
Lenhart also had a problem or two on the greens.
“I knew the greens were tight. I knew I had to be precise. I had one three-putt today,” said Lenhart.
Lenhart has a simple approach to every match leading to a strong individual finish.
“You have to compete with these guys. I had a reason to make good shots,” explained Lenhart. “I want to keep going lower. I heard the regional is at Oakmont. I’d love to play Oakmont.”
Uniontown’s second group combined for 83 with Clay Dean shooting 40 and Colton Mathias finishing with 43. Charleroi countered with Nico Rongus’ 43 and a 50 from Colton Palonder.
Trevor Uphold, playing at No. 6, closed out the scoring for Uniontown with 48. Brody Schiffbauer’s 61 was not used.
Charleroi’s Gage Patterson finished with 50, while Kaden Woods’ 67 was not used.
