There’s nothing like the atmosphere of a football home playoff game and three area teams will get to enjoy that advantage when the WPIAL first-round games kick off tonight.
Laurel Highlands in Class 4A, Mount Pleasant in Class 3A and Mapletown in Class 1A will all host games. Also in action on the road will be Southmoreland in Class 3A and California, Carmichaels and Monessen in Class 1A.
The seventh-seeded Mustangs (7-2) will be playing at home in the postseason for only the second time when it entertains No. 10 West Allegheny in Class 4A. The Mustangs hosted Hampton in a first-round game in 2003 with the Talbots coming away with a 21-15 win.
Current Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar was a member of that team. Last year he guided LH to its first ever playoff win.
This year’s Mustangs hope to bring home the program’s first home playoff victory, although Kolesar admitted his team isn’t quite at 100 percent health-wise.
“We’re banged up, but everybody’s banged up,” Kolesar said. “We’ve got some guys out, some guys questionable. But our players feel good about our depth and guys will be ready to play.”
Kolesar is happy Laurel Highlands’ fans will get to watch a playoff game at Mustang Field.
“I think that’s really good for the community,” Kolesar said. “They’ve been great to me since I’ve been here. They’ve really supported these kids over the years. For our kids to earn a home playoff game for them, I think it’s going to be real good night for Laurel Highlands football.”
The Mustangs have won five in a row, including 31-24 over third-seeded Thomas Jefferson, and earned the first conference championship plaque in school history by tying atop the Big Seven with the Jaguars and fifth-seeded McKeesport.
Laurel Highlands is led by West Virginia recruit Rodney Gallagher who threw for over 1,000 yards (1,166) for the second year in a row and scored 13 touchdowns. He’s completed 78 of 138 passes for 12 touchdowns with his favorite target being Keondre DeShields (40 receptions, 628 yards).
West Allegheny (7-3) finished fourth in the rugged Parkway Conference, losing to each of the teams that finished above them in top-seeded Aliquippa (19-16 at home), second-seeded Central Valley (55-7 away) and No. 8 Montour (21-20 at home).
The Mustangs’ two losses were at Class 3A No. 1 seed Belle Vernon (41-20) and to No. 5 McKeesport (33-0) at home.
Indians quarterback Gage Upton has completed 59 of 124 passes for 900 yards and nine touchdowns.
Mapletown is coming off its greatest regular-season in school history, going 10-0 for the first time while running away with the Tri-County South Conference championship. The fourth-seeded Maples host No. 13 Leechburg (7-3).
Landan Stevenson is the Maples’ big gun. The senior was the WPIAL regular-season rushing leader with 2,031 yards and broke the WPIAL regular-season record for scoring with 285 points, one more then West Greene’s Benjamin Jackson in 2019.
The Maples have other stars. Cohen Stout is one of the area’s best linebackers and anchors the offensive line that opens holes for Stevenson. A.J. Vanata was also an effective runner with 91 carries for 678 yards.
Mapletown didn’t put the ball in the air much but was effective when it did. Brody Evans connected on 33 of 54 throws for 527 yards. His top targets were Brock Evans (12 receptions, 224 yards, three touchdowns) and Evan Griffin (11 receptions, 128 yards, four touchdowns).
Maples coach George Messich gives all the credit to his players.
“You know in a down year, you probably have four very good players on your football team,” Messich said. “On a team that has a winning season you’ve probably got eight of those players. Right now, I feel like we have about 13 very good players we can put into the game and not miss a beat. I just feel real comfortable with the players we have on this football team. This is one of the best groups I’ve ever seen here.”
Messich admitted the Blue Devils are a loaded team for a No. 13 seed, though.
Leechburg finished third in the Eastern Conference with losses to first-place Greensburg Central Catholic (48-21 away), the No. 3 seed, and second-place Clairton (20-13 away), the No. 9 seed. The Blue Devils’ other loss was to Class 2A playoff team Apollo Ridge (32-28 away).
Leechburg has a trio of stars on offense in running back Braylan Lovelace (1,322 yards), quarterback Jayden Floyd (77 of 12, 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns) and receiver Logan Kline (32 receptions, 474 yards).
The winner meets either No. South Side Beaver or No. 12 California in the quarterfinals.
The Trojans (8-2), who finished in a three-way tie for second in the Tri-County South with Monessen and Carmichaels, are led by Jake Layhue who rushed for 902 yards. California has three different players who’ve scored over 60 points in Spencer Petrucci (112), Layhue (90) and Zach Geletei (60).
The Rams (9-1) finished second behind No. 2 Laurel in the 1A Big Seven Conference.
In other games:
No. 8 Mount Pleasant, led by running back Robbie Labuda (1,299 yards) hosts No. 9 East Allegheny. The Vikings were third in the Interstate Conference. The Wild Cats were third in the Allegheny Conference.
No. 12 Southmoreland (4-6), led by the passing combination of Kadin Keefer (119 of 211, 1,433 yards, 16 touchdowns) and Ty Keffer (WPIAL-leading 66 receptions for 922 yards), are at No. 5 West Mifflin (5-5).
The Scotties were fourth in the Interstate while the Titans tied for second in the Western Hills Conference.
No. 11 Monessen (6-4), led by freshman running back Tyvaughn Kershaw (1,213 yards), is at No. 6 Fort Cherry (7-3), also led by a freshman in star quarterback Matt Sieg (1,504 rushing yards, 1,039 passing yards).
The Rangers were third in the Black Hills Conference behind No. 1 seed Bishop Canevin and No. 8 seed Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
No,. 15 Carmichaels (7-3), led by quarterback Alec Anderson (11 rushing touchdowns, broke school record for passing yards in a season) and receiver Tyler Richmond (16 touchdowns, over 1,000 yards receiving), go to Laurel (8-1), led by Landon Smith (1,345 rushing yards) and Chase Tintsman (969 passing yards).
Belle Vernon, the top seed in Class 3A, and Elizabeth Forward, the No. 3 seed in Class 3A, both have first-round byes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.