Laurel Highlands will play its first home game tonight since winning the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship last year.
The school will honor the late Barry Rosner with a presentation in a pregame ceremony before tip-off of the game against Section 1-AAAAA rival Albert Gallatin at approximately 7:34 p.m.
Coach Rick Hauger’s Mustangs are coming off a 17-9 year that included a four-game run through the district playoffs, capped by a thrilling 52-51 win over Mars in the final, and ending with an overtime loss to York Suburban in the PIAA tournament.
Sophomore Rodney Gallagher made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left in the Mars game to give LH the WPIAL crown.
“I’ve watched the game multiple times and watched myself hit those free throws,” Gallagher said in reflecting on the situation. “Just being in that position is something that I prepared for, just shooting free throws every day and being in the gym every day. I’m glad I finally found myself in that moment and I was ready for it.
“Everybody doubted us the whole season and a lot of people didn’t even think we were going to make the playoffs.”
Laurel Highlands (0-0, 0-1) opened the 2020-21 season Saturday with a 77-74 non-section loss at McKeesport, which had easily defeated Mount Pleasant on Friday night.
The Colonials (1-0, 1-0) began their season with a section win over visiting Thomas Jefferson, 55-50, on Friday night.
The Jaguars already had a game under their belts, having won at Belle Vernon in a non-section battle on Dec. 11.
AG coach Shea Fleenor admitted he was frustrated when he found the season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 12.
“The day we had to shut down I loved where we were at mentally and physically,” Fleenor said. “I’d never been more comfortable with a team. Then to not be able to do anything with those guys all that time and Monday comes around and you’re playing in four days, it’s like Day One, Part Two.
“You’ve got to go back over all your plays just to get that sharp edge back. That was tough. I didn’t think we were very good Monday and Tuesday and I told them, I was very blunt about it, if we don’t clean up real quick it’s going to be a long night Friday and probably a longer night Tuesday. Then I thought we responded really well on Wednesday and Thursday and came to practice with a lot more focus and a lot more prepared.”
Fleenor, like most coaches in the area, had to jam a lot of learning and re-learning into four days.
“I knew what all we needed to do and then it was like I’m looking at my watch and practice is almost over, I had that feeling that I just don’t have enough time to get everything done,” Fleenor said. “It took a little while to get into the groove. To get back to game shape, it was a weird week.”
Tonight’s action begins with the boys junior varsity game at 5:50 p.m.
Laurel Highlands will then hold a presentation of plaques at approximately 7 to 7:10 p.m. in memory of the late Rosner, to be placed in the high school trophy case. Rosner, who died on Nov. 5 of melanoma, was a longtime LH advocate whose duties included P.A. announcer, scorekeeper, pregame organizer and statistician among many other contributions.
After the teams warm up and following the introduction of starting lineups and the singing of the National Anthem there will then be a moment of silence for Rosner as well as the late Lisa Egnot, mother of Laurel Highlands senior Nick Egnot who died on Oct. 8.
Both teams’ stars led the way in their openers. Nate English scored 21 points in the Colonials’ victory while Gallagher poured in 31 points in the Mustangs’ loss.
“We have some new players coming in but everybody has a good bond on this team,” Gallagher said before the season began. “We just want to build on what we accomplished last year. This is a new season. We put the WPIAL (championship) behind us. It’s in the books now.”
Even as a freshman Gallagher evolved into a team leader last season, and he looks to take that a step further in his sophomore year.
“I need to be an even more vocal leader this year,” he said.
Gallagher added another NCAA Division-1 basketball scholarship offer recently from Wake Forest. He already has accumulated offers in basketball from Pitt, Illinois and Rhode Island and in football from Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Pitt and William & Mary.
“Wake Forest is a great school,” Gallagher said of the second ACC school to court him in basketball. “I’m glad they’re recruiting me and I got that offer. I got to talk to the coach a little bit.
“It was surprising, kind of out of nowhere when I got it, but I’m blessed to have that.”
Though more offers will surely follow, Gallagher treasures each one.
“I don’t take anything for granted. I just keep working and hoping coaches keep looking at me, recruiting me and stay in touch with me.”
Gallagher doesn’t allow the constant swirl of scholarship offers around him affect his play on the court.
“Once I get one, I can’t say I put it behind me, but I just kind of put it to the side because I’m focusing on one goal now,” Gallagher said, “and that’s to win another championship this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.