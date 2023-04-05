WAYNESBURG — Both Dave Fowler and Jim Barak worked out the math heading into Tuesday’s Section 6-AA meet and figured the margin for victory — or defeat — wouldn’t be much.
The veteran coaches were right and when the final numbers were tabulated Fowler’s Waynesburg Central girls squad edged Barak’s Brownsville team, 79-71.
The Lady Raiders managed to sweep the home triangular with a 125-22 win over West Greene. The Lady Falcons defeated West Greene, 113-28, for a split.
Emily Mahle was a key performer for Waynesburg with first-place finishes in the triple jump (34-2½), high jump (5-0), and pole vault (9-0).
Mahle also ran the second leg on the Lady Raiders’ 400 relay that beat West Greene.
Mahle entered the season as an established high jumper and pole vaulter, but returned to the triple jump pit after a hiatus. Her best jump made a run at the school record.
“I did not plan on the triple jump. It gave me shin splints,” said Mahle, who will continue her career at California (Pa.). “I have not trained for it since last season.”
Mahle’s bread-and-butter event is the high jump, and the senior has her sights set on just how high she wants to jump.
“I’d like to get 5-3. Once I get it, I can go from there. I feel once I clear 5-3 again, a bunch of pressure will be lifted,” said Mahle. “Once I get 5-3, then 5-4, 5-5, 5-6, and go from there.”
Track & field season is condensed with section meets basically in April. As a senior, Mahle understands time is not necessarily on her side.
“It’s a little more stressful. I want to do better overall because it’s my last season,” said Mahle, adding, “I go meet by meet. I don’t have a set number.”
Brownsville had the edge on the track, while Waynesburg had the better numbers in the throwing and field events.
Emily Carder (shot put, 27-5) and Jaden Tretinik (javelin, 75-10) both won throwing events to add first-place points to Mahle’s total. Jordan Dean won two events on the track with back-to-back first-place finishes in the 300 intermediate hurdles (53.24) and 800 (2:47.31). Lake Litnowich won the 400 in 1:08.83.
Jolena Quarzo is the centerpiece on the track for the Lady Falcons, and the senior did what she does with first-place finishes in the 1,600 (5:19.35) and 3,200 (11:17.08). Quarzo also anchored the victorious 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Brownsville’s A’zyia Dade also had a solid performance on track with victories in the 100 (13.19) and 200 (27.78), and running the anchor on the victorious 400 relay. She also ran the opening leg on the 1,600 relay.
Dade noted she isn’t partial to any of the events she runs.
“It’s between the 100 and 400 relay. It’s a tie. I like the 100 because I’m by myself, and I like the 400 relay because I’m by myself but with my friends,” explained Dade.
As for what she hoped to accomplish, Dade added, “I just wanted a PR in the 100. I improved my PR by .2 seconds.”
The junior looks to lower her speed in the sprint and enjoy the last go-around with her senior teammates.
“I really want to hit a 12 (seconds) in the 100 and want the 400 relay to go to states,” said Dade. “Now, they’re (the seniors) are just going to leave me. That’s why I want to make (states). It’s my last time to be with them.”
The Lady Falcons’ Zhariah Reed finished first overall in the 100 high hurdles with a time of 18 seconds, as did Alex Lewandowsky in the discus (23-9).
West Greene’s Eryka Hackney had a strong individual performance with first-place finishes in the 400 (1:07.88) and 800 (3:05.29). She was the overall winner in the 400.
