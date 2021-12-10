YORK RUN -- Craig Hoone's coaching resume is quite long but nothing had been added to it the last couple years.
Hoone, an Albert Gallatin graduate, was involved with four different programs at Mapletown (three years as boys basketball coach, three years as girls basketball assistant coach, six years as golf coach, one year as baseball coach) and one at Laurel Highlands (two years as boys basketball assistant coach).
He's back in the coaching game again now. When Ellen Hildebrand stepped down as Albert Gallatin girls basketball coach, Hoone stepped up.
"I had some health issues then refereed a little bit," Hoone explained about his lull in coaching. "I refereed a game here and saw some of the talent they had. I got the fever for coaching again then they posted the job and I decided to put in for it."
Hoone inherits a team that went 14-7 last year, including a WPIAL playoff win, and finished third in Section 3-AAAAA. The Lady Colonials lost three significant players to graduation in Noah Turner, Olivia Miller and 1,000-point scorer Bryn Bezjak.
Hoone sought out the next trio of seniors when he got the job.
"The first phone calls I made were to the seniors that I knew were coming back," said Hoone of Bella Burgess, Natalie King and Liz Murtha. "I'm relying on them heavily. I really want them to be the leaders. They've been there and have been supportive of me taking over the process. Hopefully, we can build upon that.
"They're a very respectful bunch, always here on time and working hard."
Hoone doesn't have a starting five picked out yet but has several candidates, including a few new members to the program.
"There are some freshmen that are going to get a lot of playing time," Hoone said. "We're really expecting a lot out of that group. That's really hard for a head coach to say but they're working hard and are doing what I'm asking of them. Grayce Panos and Mya Glisan are two of them.
"We have juniors that are in the mix with Gianna Michaux and Courtlyn Turner. Lauren Colgan, a sophomore is another."
Hoone will be counting on Turner and Murtha as his main post players.
"Liz can shoot and handle the ball a little bit, too," Hoone pointed out. "Gianna and Bella and Grayce are competing for the point guard spot.
"But nothing is finalized yet. At this point we still have 10 practices before our first game and even after that, who knows? Whoever works the hardest and shows the best, that's who's going to play."
Hoone has his own playbook he's trying to implement.
"I mainly brought what I had in and we're trying to make it work," he said. "I wanted to come in and do certain things and then I saw that maybe we don't have the personnel to do that so obviously I switched to something else. It's a process."
Hoone has a strong preference on the defensive end.
"On defense it's either man-to-man or pressure zone," he said.
Hoone has two assistant coaches in former Lady Colonials player Kylee Myers along with Jonathan Bass who comes to AG after five years at Jeannette, including the last three as the Lady Jayhawks head coach.
Hoone has been on some highly successful Colonials team from the past. He played basketball under Ray Trincia when AG made its first post-consolidation playoff appearance and was a key player on the Colonials' 1994 baseball team under Rob Chory that pulled consecutive upsets over Mount Pleasant and Chartiers Valley (in a game Hoone pitched) before falling in the final four in a close game against North Allegheny.
He's glad to be coaching back at his alma mater.
"I'm very excited," Hoone said. "I have no other distractions in my life now, this is it.
"I can't wait to get here everyday and it's hard to get me out of here after practice is over."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.