HOPWOOD -- Charleroi ran out of arms and Hopewell made the most of the opportunity Monday afternoon to advance to the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament losers' bracket finale with an 11-1 victory.
Hopewell faced Brighton Township Monday night for the opportunity to play Uniontown in the championship Tuesday at 4 p.m. and a berth into the state tournament.
Charleroi got an early break when Hopewell's Anthony LaSala, who was hit by a pitch to open the game and stole second, was caught in a rundown after hesitating on a steal attempt of third base. Second baseman Lorenzo Glasser applied the tag after taking the relay from third baseman Nico Rongaus.
However, the next nine Hopewell batters reached base against Charleroi's Remi Lessman and Andrew Mackey. All nine runners scored on a combination of four hits, an error, three walks and a hit batter.
"I kinda knew that was coming," Charleroi manager Luke Mollis said of his pitching situation.
Hunter Mamie ditched his catcher's gear with two outs in the inning and struck out Ashton Statler to end the rally.
Mamie fared well over the next three innings, retiring the nine batters he faced in order.
"(Hunter) did a great job. If we had started him, we might be in the game. He showed a lot of heart. He didn't quit," praised Mollis.
Hopewell invoked the mercy rule with two runs and one out in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Charleroi was unable to mount much offense, scoring its only run in the top of the third inning. Steven Slate retired the side in the first inning and Layton Hall allowed only one hit over the final four innings.
Joe Versharen was safe on an error to start the third inning. He moved to second on Ashton Ray's single and to third when Andrew Mackey was hit on the knee with two outs.
Versharen then scored on a wild pitch.
Charleroi went down in order in the top of the fourth inning. Versharen walked to open the fifth inning and moved to second on a balk.
However, Hall retired the next three batters to close the inning.
Charleroi returned to play in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League this summer after a hiatus of a few years, and Mollis was happy to do so. His youthful squad rallied in the second half of the season to earn a tournament berth.
"Unfortunately, I missed a big portion of the season (because of a family emergency). We bounced back pretty good," said Mollis. "We have one 19-year-old. I hope they all stick with it, but they need to make a decision to play (Legion baseball).
"I hope we have enough players to stay with it."
