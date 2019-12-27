Propel Braddock Hills outscored the host Bearcats' game output in the first quarter and breezed to a 63-18 victory Friday on the first day of the Bentworth Christmas Tournament.
Propel Braddock Hills (2-4) led 19-3 after the first quarter and 41-6 at halftime.
CJ Johson led Propel Braddock Hills with a game-high 24 points. Malik Carey added 17.
The Bearcats slip to 0-7.
Bentworth Christmas Tournament
Propel Braddock Hills 19-22-15-7 -- 63
Bentworth 3-3-8-4 -- 18
Propel Braddock Hills: CJ Johnson 24, Malik Carey 17. Records: Propel Braddock Hills (2-4), Bentworth (0-7).
