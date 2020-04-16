Rodney Gallagher has added Penn State to the list of NCAA Division-1 colleges that have shown great interest in the fantastic freshman.
The Nittany Lions followed the lead of Pitt and extended the Laurel Highlands multi-talented star a scholarship offer. The difference is Penn State’s offer is not for basketball but for head coach James Franklin’s football team.
Gallagher now has five scholarship offers, including Illinois and Rhode Island in basketball and William & Mary in football.
Gallagher posted on Twitter Wednesday, “Blessed to receive my 2nd offer from Penn State University” along with him wearing his No. 3 Mustangs football uniform and the Nittany Lions logo.
Gallagher was a wide receiver and defensive back for an LH football that went 2-8 last season under first-year coach Rich Kolesar. He scored 11 touchdowns for 66 points to finish tied for 18th in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings. He was the second-highest scoring freshman behind Mapletown running back Landan Stevenson (fourth, 120) among area players.
Gallagher had some spectacular games on the the football field for the Mustangs. He returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and caught seven passes for 102 yards and two more TDs against Greensburg Salem. He scored two long touchdowns against powerful Belle Vernon on a 79-yard run and an 80-yard reception.
Gallagher is best known for his basketball exploits, however, where he averaged 22.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his first varsity season and was named the Herald-Standard Player of the Year and to the Post-Gazette Fab 5 team.
Under coach Rick Hauger, he helped lead the Mustangs to the WPIAL Class 5A championship by scoring the winning points in a 52-51 win over Mars on two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to cap a 24-point performance.
He followed that with a 32-point game in a 57-56 loss to York Suburban in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Panthers coach Jeff Capel offered Gallagher a basketball scholarship the next day.
