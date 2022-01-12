YORK RUN -- It wasn't a Broadway show but it would've almost seemed fitting if there were spotlights shining outside Albert Gallatin's gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The hottest ticket these days in Fayette County, or in all the WPIAL for that matter, is one to see the high-flying Laurel Highlands boys basketball team.
The undefeated Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL and near the top in the state, didn't disappoint with a 91-51 Section 1-AAAAA victory over the Colonials.
Keondre Deshields rang up a game-high 26 points to lead the way for LH, which improved to 3-0 in the section and 10-0 overall. Brandon Davis and ringleader Rodney Gallagher followed with 22 and 18 points, respectively. Mason Bollish added 11 points and Joe Chambers chipped in with eight points.
Parking spaces were hard to find and a packed house gave the game an electric atmosphere.
"They had a real good crowd out there tonight, similar to what we've been drawing at home," LH coach Rick Hauger said.
"I love our fan support," Albert Gallatin coach Shea Fleenor said. "It’s always great, and, obviously, LH is traveling pretty heavy this season so we were expecting a big crowd."
The Colonials (2-1, 5-5) seemed to get an emotional lift from their loud fan base and hung tough for most of the opening quarter.
Laurel Highlands was up 8-5 when Jamire Braxton's 3-pointer tied it for AG midway through the first quarter and Nick Pegg swished a pair of free throws to give the Colonials a 10-8 lead to the delight of their fans on hand.
Davis tied it with a layup but Braxton put AG up 12-10 with a driving basket.
Gallagher then stepped to the forefront. The junior point guard hit back-to-back 3-pointers then followed a bucket by Deshields with a dazzling reverse layup to cap a 10-point burst that put the Mustangs ahead to stay, 20-12.
"I was sure that coach Fleenor would have his guys ready to go and the crowd would be amped up," Hauger said. "They always have had enthusiastic fans out there and tonight was no different.
"I thought there would be a storm that we would have to weather. Albert Gallatin was moving the ball well and moving people well and they were hitting the boards. We weren’t doing a good job of blocking off and controlling the defensive boards early on.
"I thought we picked it up after awhile. We got a little bit more intense on the defensive end and when you’re playing good defense, good things follow."
Fleenor was pleased with the way his team started.
"I thought we came out OK and competed well early on but as the game went along we didn't continue doing what we needed to do," Fleenor said.
The Mustangs led 25-16 after the first period and used a 22-11 advantage in the second to built a 46-27 halftime lead.
Laurel Highlands continued to pull away from there, outscoring AG 23-11 in the third and 22-13 in the fourth while putting on a scintillating display of acrobatic plays, dunks and 3-pointers to light up their crowd.
"We talked about needing to make them be willing to play defense," Fleenor said. "If that meant making four, five or six passes then that’s what needed to occur. And we talked about taking care of the basketball.
"The reason we focused on those things so much is because the one thing where LH kills everybody is in transition points. If you start turning the ball over and start taking quick shots when guys aren’t even in position to get back, then all of a sudden that’s when they start making their run.
"That was our No. 1 key is to try to limit their transition points. If you don’t do that you probably don’t have a chance. Is there a team in the WPIAL or the state that can go up and down the court with them? Possibly, but I haven’t seen them yet."
Blake White led the Colonials with 13 points and Caleb Matzus-Chapman had 11 points. Braxton followed with nine points.
While the hype surrounding the Mustangs keeps growing with each usually spectacular victory, Hauger's goal is to keep his players grounded.
"Certainly we want the guys to be focused at all times and not let things on the periphery, outside of the court, get engrained in their thoughts," Hauger said. "There are enough challenges when you’re playing. You don’t need to add to it.
"Our guys are pretty good with it. I think every now and then they may get carried away a little bit but overall they’re pretty good at keeping a singular focus on what they need to do."
Laurel Highlands hosts West Mifflin in another section game on Friday.
Despite the loss, Albert Gallatin remains alone in second place in the section and Fleenor realizes a playoff spot is an achievable goal even though his team lost all its starters and most of its key bench players to graduation.
"The bottom line is, it didn’t matter if we lost by one or 100, either way it’s a loss," Fleenor said. "There are no moral victories in this game. We play Connellsville here Friday. If we carry tonight into tomorrow or Thursday’s practice, shame on us.
"We’ve got to get ready for our next game and that’s all that matters."
