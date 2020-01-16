Luke House tossed in a season-high 27 points to help California University of Pa. defeat host Seton Hill, 88-74, in a PSAC West men's basketball game for their fourth win in a row on Wednesday.
House made 11of 13 shots, including five of six 3-point attempts, and Brent Pegram tallied 19 points for the Vulcans (11-5, 7-3), who are tied for third place. Zyan Collins and Babatunde Ajike added 17 and 11 points.
Cal dominated the first half in taking a 56-32 lead and the Griffins never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.
Jimmy Moon paced Seton Hill (2-11, 1-9) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
