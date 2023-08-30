The Brownsville girls volleyball team rallied from a third-set loss for a 3-1 victory in Section 2-AA play Tuesday night against visiting Washington.
The Lady Falcons won the first two sets, 25-19, 25-9, and Washington stayed alive with a 25-22 victory in the third set.
Brownsville clinched the victory by taking the fourth set, 25-10.
Mackenzie Wade (27 assists, 7 service points, 2 aces), Caylee Balabon (7 kills, 14 service points, 2 aces), Skyler Gates (18 kills, 3 aces), and Ava Clark (4 kills, 3 service points, 4 aces) led Brownsville to the opening section win.
Yough 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Cougars swept past the Lady Bearcats for a Section 2-AA road victory.
Yough won by the scores, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.
Jocelyn Babirad paced Bentworth with five digs and 14 assists. Chelsea Dindal had five aces, five kills and 11 digs. Alivia Simpson (3 kills), Sofia Gaussa (2 kills, 6 digs), Abby Chester (4 kills), Haylee Wolfe (2 aces, 6 digs), and Zoie McDonald (3 digs) also contributed to Bentworth's attack.
Ringgold 3, South Allegheny 0 -- The Lady Rams didn't drop a set for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Gladiators.
Ringgold swept to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20.
Franklin Regional 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- Sophia Reitz (9 kills), Maya Speranza (6 kills), and Grace Huang (4 aces) led the Lady Panthers to a non-section win in straight sets.
Boys soccer
Ringgold 3, Albert Gallatin 0 -- The Rams opened the 2023 on a positive note with a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Jack Brodak scored the only goal Ringgold needed in the first half on a deflection from Juraj Stasko.
Stasko was on the other end when he converted Aidan Weaver's pass into a 2-0 lead in the second half. Owen Haywood added an insurance goal on a penalty kick.
Ringgold keeper Aidyn Whaley stopped the only shot he faced. The Rams finished with 30 shots.
Belle Vernon 7, Southmoreland 0 -- Trevor Kovatch scored all seven goals to lead the Leopards to a Section 3-AA home victory.
Kovatch netted four goals in the first half for Belle Vernon (1-0-0, 1-0-0) and three in the second half. His seven goals broke the single game record of six set by Daniel Sassak.
Tyler Bell, Jackson Coneybeer, Brandon Yeschenko, Bryce Burkhart, and Riley Nemoseck assisted on the goals.
McGuffey 5, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Highlanders shut out the Raiders for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Dylan Stewart scored a hat trick for McGuffey. Eddie Goodman and Jeremiah Butterfield added one goal apiece.
Greensburg C.C. 3, Beth-Center 2 -- The Centurions rallied in the second half for a Section 2-A road win.
Reiner King and Ryder Roule gave the Bulldogs (0-1-0, 0-1-0) a 2-1 lead at halftime.
Greensburg C.C. (1-0-0, 1-0-0) outscored the visitors in the second half, 2-0. Jackson Vacanti scored two goals and Grant Brewer added a single goal.
Bentworth 11, Ligonier Valley 1 -- John Scott netted five goals, including four in the first half, to lead the Bearcats to a Section 2-A home victory over the Rams.
Ryan Moessner and Ryan Colbert scored one goal in each half. Aiden McMurray and Cameron Butler scored one goal apiece in the second half.
Moessner (3), Billy Moyer (2), Colbert (2), Nuttall, McMurray, Scott, and Zack Pysh all had assists for Bentworth (1-0-0, 2-0-0).
Mount Pleasant 2, Yough 0 -- Luke Domasky and Luke Rivardo scored to lead the Vikings to a Section 3-AA win against the Cougars.
Jacob McGuinness preserved the shutout for Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant is 1-0-0 in the section and Yough goes to 0-1-0 in the section and 1-1-1 overall.
Girls golf
Connellsville 226, Gateway 271; Franklin Regional 180, Connellsville 226 -- The Lady Falcons split a Section 3-AAA home match Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Paiton Ulery was the low golfer for Connellsville with 12-over 48. Katie Atz shot 54. Rylee Leasher finished with 58. Maddie Johnson and Mia Martray both shot 66.
Franklin Regional's Alli Boyle was medalist with 38. Krista Rohal shot 63 for Gateway.
