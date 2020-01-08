Charleroi used a 30-3 run in the third quarter to take control in Tuesday’s 85-55 Section 4-AAA victory over Beth-Center at Charleroi Area High School.
The Cougars (4-1, 8-4) had an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-3, 5-5) cut into the deficit with a 17-15 advantage in the second, as the home team led, 33-27, at halftime.
Charleroi outscored Beth-Center, 33-11, in the third, and 19-17 in the fourth.
The Cougars’ Joe Caruso and Will Wagner shared high-scoring honors with 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Teammate Legend Davis had 12 points.
The Bulldogs’ Ethan McDaniel had nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.