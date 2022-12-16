Lyndsey Huhn was hired late to take over the Beth-Center girls basketball program a year ago, and the team struggled as it was limited to a pair of wins.
Huhn expects Lady Bulldogs to face growing pains
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
Friday, December 16, 2022
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 1:59 am
Now with a whole offseason under their belts, the Lady Bulldogs will look to improve last year's finish.
With that said, the team is going to be very young and may face some growing pains.
Beth-Center has three starters back from last year’s team in sophomores Callie Dorsey and Jaslyn Debnar, along with senior Alyvia Montgomery.
“Alyvia and Callie are our leaders,” Huhn said.
The other two starting positions will be filled by a pair of freshmen, Violet Trump and Alexia Fischer.
So many young players could be beneficial to the program in the long term. The Lady Bulldogs have not made the playoffs since the 2018-19 season and in the three seasons since, the Bulldogs have a 13-41 record.
Huhn did not hesitate when asked what her goals were for this season and the keys to reach the goals.
“I want us to grow as a team and win more games,” Huhn said with a smile. “If we play as a team and work together, we will be able to reach those goals.”
The Bulldogs are in Section 4-AA along with Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Chartiers-Houston, Frazier and Washington.
