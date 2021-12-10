Lyndsey Huhn got a late start to her head coaching career when she was hired at Beth-Center to take over the girls basketball program, but she has been working with the team since September and is excited to get the season going.
“Our offseason together was short, but productive,” said the former California standout. “My goal this season is to make an impact on the team for future years to come along with making a run at the playoffs!”
The Bulldogs return three starters, senior guard Julia Ogrodowski, junior forward Alyvia Montgomery and sophomore forward Jada Davis.
Ogrodowski has started all four years, while Montgomery enters her third season as a starter and Davis her second.
“Julia can play all the positions, has a great shot, composure and knowledge of the game,” Huhn said. “Alyvia also has composure and wants to score the ball while Jada has determination and has the want for the ball.”
Huhn is also expecting things from sophomore wing Lauren Brown and freshman guard Callie Dorsey.
“Lauren has a great jump shot and will body up in the paint,” Huhn said with a smile. “Callie also has a great jump shot, is great off the dribble and has great awareness on the floor.”
Huhn said of the starting five, “I look for them to be critical assets to this year’s team. With us having a younger team, we are looking for our upperclassmen to take control and help out underclassmen.
“I could tell in September that each of them have the same mindset and I would love for them to lead our team to the playoffs.”
“We have a deep bench, and I am excited to see how things go,” said Huhn.
Sophomore guard Chloe Byrne, freshman guard Jaslyn Debnar and senior forward Kennedy Brown will all play important roles.
Beth-Center plays in Section 2-AA with Carmichaels, Charleroi, Frazier, Serra Catholic, Seton-La Salle and California, her alma mater.
“Being that I haven’t coached in this section before, I am really excited to play all of the teams,” Huhn said, adding with a smile, “Especially California!”
There are three 1,000-point scorers on the coaching staff between Huhn, her mother Annette Rush (Beth-Center) and Megan Sowers (Beth-Center). Haley Huhn, Lyndsey’s sister, is also on the staff.
Beth-Center opens the season against Waynesburg Central in the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament.
