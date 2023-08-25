Belle Vernon reached the pinnacle last season with the Leopards winning the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA football championships.
With an abundance of talent back from last year’s team, can Belle Vernon provide an encore and win both titles again?
“We were able to take the next step as a program last season by winning not only the WPIAL championship, but also the PIAA state championship,” said head coach Matt Humbert. “But, this is a new year.
“With many returning starters and contributors to last year’s team, we are hoping to defend both crowns.”
The Leopards return 10 players who started games last season and 11 on defense, but Humbert knows the team must continue to improve if it is going to go repeat as WPIAL and PIAA champions.
“To do this, the team must continue to grow and develop together in all three phases of the game,” said Humbert. “We also have to fill a few positions that we have lost due to graduation.
“The basic pillars of the program remain unchanged: play physical, smart football while minimizing mistakes and take advantage of the opportunities presented to us.”
Leading the way for the Leopards are a pair of seniors who have committed to FBS schools: Quinton Martin (Penn State) and Braden Laux (Eastern Michigan).
Martin rushed for 1,274 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, and 21 touchdowns in 2022, including 10 scores in the postseason, and he caught 29 passes for 415 yards and seven touchdowns. Plus, he returned two punts for touchdowns.
The two-time All-State player is ready for the start of his senior season.
“We have worked hard all offseason,” said Martin. “We want to get it going.”
Laux completed 73 passes for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 501 yards and eight scores. The quarterback said time is flying.
“The summer went fast, weightlifting, and everything,” said Laux. “It is time to get to work, and it is one game at a time.
“Our main focus is every day, the scrimmages and then the opener at Laurel Highlands.”
The silent, and unsung, hero of the Leopard offense is senior running back Jake Gedekoh.
Despite limited touches, Gedekoh finished with 768 yards rushing for an 8.2 yards per carry average and he had 12 touchdowns rushing. He averaged 25.2 yards per catch and added a receiving touchdown.
“Jake is a throwback kid, and one of the nucleus of the team offensively and defensively,” said Humbert. “He is a kid, if you focus on us, he is a household name, is gritty and a well-rounded football player.
“He is the counterpart to the (Martin) and (Laux) duo.”
Gedekoh spoke about the offseason preparations.
“It has been a good summer and we are getting ready to defend the crown,” said Gedekoh. “We take it one day at a time.”
There is no telling what kind of numbers Martin, Laux, and Gedekoh would have put up had they not sat out second halves of several games last year, and more of the same can be expected this year in Interstate Conference play.
Three of Laux’s main targets in the passing game are back, including senior receiver Colton Lee, junior receiver Alonzo Wade and senior tight end Aiden Johnson.
A quartet of seniors that started on the offensive line last season are back with left tackle Jake Heckle, left guard Dane Levi, center Luke Bryer and right guard Dylan Dewitt.
Senior Zach Zelinski is the fullback, while senior Perry Riggle and sophomore Ryan Kent are competing for the right tackle spot.
The Leopards didn’t give up a second half touchdown over the last 11 games last year, and defensive coordinator Brett Berish’s group could be even better this year.
Levi, Bryer and Laux return with starting experience on the defensive line, Gedekoh, Wade, Lee and senior Tanner Moody are back at linebacker, while Martin will once again be the shutdown corner. The trio of senior Adam LaCarte, junior Anthony Crews and sophomore Deaubre Lightfoot also return in the secondary.
Johnson and Riggle will also be in the mix on the defensive line.
Martin, Gedekoh, and Crews will once again return kicks and punts, while senior Willie Schwerha returns to handle the kicking duties.
Humbert, who has a 107-30 record between Belle Vernon and Ringgold, mentioned Lightfoot, Riggle, junior running back/linebacker Kole Doppelhauer, sophomore quarterback/defensive back Curtis Wade and sophomore two-way lineman Ryan Kent as the top newcomers.
The team is where it needs to be, while still improving, according to Humbert.
“I think morale is high, and we are where we are in our progression and transitionally,” said Humbert. “We have to keep the kids grounded, and the kids realize everything is earned.
“The kids understand the philosophy that everything is a grind and a process, and they are trying to enjoy the process right now.”
Humbert once again scheduled a tough non-conference schedule.
After opening Sept, 1 at Laurel Highlands, Belle Vernon hosts McKeesport, travels to Penn-Trafford and hosts archnemesis Thomas Jefferson before heading into Interstate Conference play.
Now having a WPIAL and a PIAA crown on his resume with more hardware possible in the future, Humbert thought back to when he played at Laurel Highlands and how a few of his coaches put the thought of coaching in his head.
“To be honest, I never really saw myself in that role until my senior year,” explained Humbert. “Some of my coaches told me they thought I would be good at coaching in the future.
“Once I got to Cal U (and played), I kind of figured that’s what I wanted to do and that’s when I pursued an educational degree.”
The circle is complete, as it is now Humbert who speaks with his players about their futures, and there are 18 seniors on this year’s team.
“A lot of these seniors realize that time is finite, and their expiration date is here,” said Humbert. “These seniors want to make the most of what they have left.”
But, for their immediate future, Humbert and his staff will take things one day at a time, with the team once again shooting for a December conclusion that includes another golf medal celebration.
