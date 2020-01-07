Hundred (W.Va.) rallied in the fourth quarter Monday night for a 44-38 non-section road victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Rockets pulled into a 34-33 lead after outscoring the visitors in the third quarter, 21-7. Hundred secured the win with an 11-4 fourth quarter.
Tajh Jacobs led Jefferson-Morgan with 12 points. Cody Sules scored a game-high 22 points for Hundred.
