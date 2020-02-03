Hundred overwhelmed visiting Mapletown, 80-54, in a non-section boys basketball game Monday night.
The Hornets jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Cody Soles and Logan Norris paced Hundred with 28 and 20 points, respectively.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples (1-18) with 19 points and Chuck Lash added 10.
