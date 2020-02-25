Patty Columbia saw what she had in junior Alie Seto fairly quickly when she stepped in as Brownsville’s girls basketball coach in 2015.
“I definitely did,” Columbia said in looking back. “Alie was the hardest working basketball player I ever coached, the hardest working girl in practice, the hardest working girl in the game.
“She was devoted and dedicated. She played every minute of every practice just as hard as she played in the game. You put all that with the fact she was talented, too, and I really truly believed that she was going to have a very good college career.”
Seto has done just that.
After scoring 1,037 points and helping the Lady Falcons reach the postseason twice, Seto went to Washington & Jefferson where she is now a 5-foot-10 junior for the Presidents and again closing in on the 1,000-point milestone.
Seto finished the regular season with 396 points, giving her 963 for her career as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference playoffs get underway. W&J (16-9, 11-5) received a first-round bye as the fourth seed and will host the winner of Monday’s game between Chatham and Geneva on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
One look at the PAC regular-season leaders indicates that Seto is much more than a scorer. She is averaging 15.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game which ranks seventh and third in the conference. She is also third in blocked shots (27), sixth in steals (59), ninth in field-goal percentage (.464) and second in foul shooting (85 percent).
Seto also in the only President to play in all 25 games.
And she’s only getting better, according to W&J coach Jina DeRubbo.
“I think she’s still evolving even this year,” said DeRubbo, who has a 315-135 record in 16 seasons guiding the Presidents and a 446-192 mark overall. “She’s a much more complete player. She’s a good shooter and I do think she’s added some offensive pieces to her game which makes her really hard to guard. She can shoot from the perimeter now. She’s added a 3-point shot to her game. So now she has the ability to score all over the floor.
“She’s still a rebounding monster. I think that was one of the things that was most impressive with her in high school was her ability to get the ball. She just out-worked people.
“Defensively, she is very athletic and quick. She can guard one through five on the floor. She can guard a point guard, which we’ve had her to do, she can guard a big kid if we need her to. She’s very versatile defensively, which is rare.”
A winner of multiple player-of-the-week honors, Seto was named All-PAC second team as a sophomore.
Seto’s accomplishments and progress surprise even herself.
“I didn’t think I’d be doing what I am now in college,” said Seto, the daughter of Mark and Wanetta Seto. “I was a good player in high school, but I wasn’t a really big scorer, just sort of consistent. That’s something that definitely changed when I came to college here. My role on the team is different here. They expect a lot from me.
“I think my game has improved all-around. My defense is better. I think just working with the coaches on post defense really helped me. I am a small forward, only 5-10, but I can play different positions.”
Seto commended the W&J coaching staff with helping her excel.
“Coach DeRubbo and her assistant coaches all do a lot for me,” she said. “Coach Vicki (Staton) has helped me with my shot. Coach Maeve (Gallagher) has helped me with my defense. Coach DeRubbo just overall pushes me to do better. She has really shaped me over the last three years.”
DeRubbo has particularly helped Seto’s confidence.
“She’s really turned me around,” Seto said. “I have a tendency to get really down on myself and she’s slowly starting to break me out of that habit. Her believing in me, believing that I can turn from having a bad game into a good game, has really helped me out.”
Columbia draws praise from Seto, as well.
“Playing for Patty was great,” she said. “She was so supportive. She pushed everybody to work hard, she just had that mentality. I think she prepared me well for college basketball.”
DeRubbo noticed the same attributes that Columbia did when she saw Seto play for the Lady Falcons.
“We went to see Alie several times,” DeRubbo said. “You could tell she was a huge competitor and how hard she played. We felt like at that time she’d be something great that we could have, that she had a huge upside. We felt she could only continue to get better because you could tell how hard she worked and just the way that she played.”
What DeRubbo saw has come to fruition and she noted Seto has had a tremendous positive effect on the entire team.
“Alie in terms of her leadership, she does talk but she doesn’t talk a lot,” DeRubbo said. “She’s quiet by nature. But I think she’s one of those leaders where you just can’t not work hard if you’re around her because she’ll make you look silly.
“She’s so competitive, even in practice. That kid hates losing, she hates losing in practice, she hates losing a drill. So that competitive nature she has I think brings out the best in people around her.”
Seto feels she has the respect of her teammates.
“My mentality is if you’re not doing anything else you can at least hustle’” Seto said. “I have games where I can’t score but I’ll still be trying to do a lot of other things, just whatever I can to help the team.
“I think it does resonate to the other players because if they see me diving on the floor, screaming and hustling and getting hyped about the game, I think they follow in. I hope it just encourages everybody to play hard.”
Seto is part of a family of stellar athletes.
Her older sister Maris also was a 1,000-point scorer at Brownsville and earned a track and field scholarship to Duquesne, where she is now a senior. Her brother Nick is a senior at Brownsville and was named honorable mention all-section in basketball, and her younger sister Emma was the Lady Falcons’ leading scorer and helped guide them into the playoffs as a sophomore.
Following in the footsteps of Maris and Alie, Emma is a four-sport star at Brownsville, lettering in cross country, volleyball, basketball and track and field. Nick is similar, lettering in football, cross country, basketball and track and field.
“I do keep track of them,” Alie said of her siblings. “We talk a lot.”
Seto has put a team goal above her looming 1,000-point milestone.
“We want to go into the PAC championships and hopefully get a ring,” she said. “I think we have the talent to win.”
Whatever the outcome of the tournament, it’s unlikely the Presidents will be out-worked or out-hustled.
Not with Seto leading the way.
