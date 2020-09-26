Sam Iacovangelo's extra-point was the difference Friday night in Charleroi's 7-6 victory at Waynesburg Central in Century Conference action.
After a scoreless first half, the Raiders' Breydon Woods scored on an 87-yard touchdown run at 3:46 of the third quarter, but the point-after failed.
Nikko Pellegrini scored on a 10-yard run with 39 seconds remaining in the quarter. Iacovangelo hit the extra-point for the final difference in the game.
Woods led the Raiders with 109 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Century Conference
Charleroi 0-0-7-0 -- 7
Waynesburg Central 0-0-6-0 -- 6
Third Quarter
WC: Breydon Woods 87 (kick failed), 3:46
Char: Nikko Pellegrini 10 run (Sam Iacovangelo kick), :39
Records: Charleroi (1-2, 1-2), Waynesburg Central (0-3, 0-3).
