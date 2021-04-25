Impact presents Rebellion, live tonight on pay-per-view, and the main event will surely have people talking.
Impact world champion Rich Swann takes on AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a title for title bout and Omega is the heavy favorite to win the match.
Known in some circles as the “Belt Collector,” Omega is expected to also go after the New Japan world championship after winning the Impact crown.
But, while most in the pro wrestling industry expect Omega to walk out with the Impact belt, what if a major swerve is thrown and Swann pulls out the win?
Personally, the thought here is that it would do worlds of good in many aspects. No one is expecting Swann to be victorious, so him winning would get more people talking than if Omega wins.
With Omega presumed to win, that victory wouldn’t provide much of a spark to the whole AEW vs. Impact feud.
Plus, AEW has looked as the more dominant promotion thus far and an Omega win would only widen the gap in the eyes of fans. But if Swann wins, it gives Impact more of an important feel in the inter-promotional feud.
In other title bouts, FinJuice faces The Good Brothers for the Impact tag titles, Deonna Purrazzo faces Tenille Dashwood for the Impact Knockouts title, and Ace Austin battles Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match for the X-Division crown.
Other matches include Trey Miguel taking on Sami Callahan, Brian Myers facing Matt Cardona, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Willie Mack squaring off with Violent By Design, and Fire N Flava takes on Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.
Pittsburgh honors Bruno Sammartino
Even after his passing, Bruno Sammartino is touching people’s lives.
Sangree Park, in the Ross Park section of Pittsburgh, was renamed after former WWWF champion Bruno Sammartino, the legendary pro wrestler who passed away in 2018 at the age of 82, on Friday afternoon.
Noted Pittsburgh wrestling historian Tom Leturgey, a gatekeeper of knowledge about the business in the area, attended the dedication.
“It shows a lot of character for Ross Township leaders to think so highly of ‘The Champ,’ even three years after his passing,” Leturgey said. “Sangree Park was only a few blocks away from Bruno’s home, which has been one of Pittsburgh’s ‘Houses of Royalty’ for more than 58 years.
“Many longtime friends and fans have shown their loving support for his act, and this is really cool to see with nearly 100 people in attendance.”
The park is now named Bruno Sammartino Park.
WWE shakeup behind the scenes
Recently released WWE wrestler Mickie James shared a picture of her belongings Thursday that were shipped to her that had been in WWE’s possession. They arrived in a garbage bag that was placed in a box for shipment.
After the picture was posted, other released performers shared that the same thing happened to them.
Needless to say, WWE did not act kindly to James and the others being fired in similar fashion, and it terminated the employee responsible immediately.
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and John Laurinaitis all tweeted out apologies to James and to make it known that the employee responsible, a 23-year employee, had already been fired.
AEW, WWE look at returning to live events
Both AEW and WWE announced this week when they will look to return to putting on live events. AEW is gearing up for July, while WWE has said it is looking at the second half of the year.
WWE first quarter earnings
WWE hosted its quarterly report Thursday, and its revenue was $263.5 million. This is a decrease of nine percent, or $27.5 million.
A key factor with this is WWE not doing its Saudi Arabian show that takes place each year during the first quarter. Another factor is merchandise sales are down.
EC3 hospitalized
EC3 announced Wednesday that he is in the hospital dealing with an infection. Best of luck to EC3 for a speedy recovery for one of the better performers in the pro wrestling industry.
This Day in History
In 1992, the first ECW champion was crowned when Jimmy Snuka defeated Sal Bellomo. Each had won separate battle royals (with different participants) earlier in the evening to earn the shot at the belt. At the time, ECW stood for Eastern Championship Wrestling but would become Extreme Championship Wrestling in due time.
In 1999, Steve Austin retained the WWF championship against The Rock in a No Holds Barred match. Also on the card, The Undertaker defeated Ken Shamrock.
This week’s question
“Now that Ronda Rousey has announced that she is pregnant, she won’t be returning to WWE in the near future. Do you think she will ever wrestle again?,” Tim from West Newton.
This is a great question. Rousey did well financially in UFC and really well during her brief WWE run. If the right situation, whether in WWE or elsewhere, presented itself, I could see it.
Email questions/comments to Bill at powerhousehughes@gmail.com or tweet them to me @BillHughes_III.
