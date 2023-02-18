CHARLEROI -- Don Porter made it clear to his fourth-seeded Geibel Catholic boys basketball team not to look past the first round of the playoffs.
The Gators listened to their coach and took care of business against No. 13 Avella on Friday night, riding their three big guns -- Jaydis Kennedy, Tre White and Jeffrey Johnson -- to a convincing 70-33 victory at Charleroi Area High School.
"That's the whole thing, this is their Super Bowl," Porter said of the Eagles. "If they can knock us off, even if they didn't win another game, their season was complete."
Geibel (16-6), the Section 2-A co-champions along with Monessen, extended its winning streak to 14 games and advanced to Wednesday's quarterfinals when it will play No. 5 Neighborhood Academy, which defeated No. 12 Mapletown, 70-41, also at Charleroi.
The Gators defeated the Bulldogs, 70-61, at Geibel on Jan. 21.
"It should be a fun game," Porter said. "We're going to take a day off, get back in the gym Sunday, get working Sunday, Monday, Tuesday."
The Gators went to work right from the start against Avella (6-17), imposing their will in exploding to a 16-4 lead. They stayed in command the rest of the game.
White led the way with a game-high 25 points. Kennedy and Johnson followed with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Geibel dominated the offensive boards.
"We did get a lot of second-chance points," Porter said.
Porter assessed that Avella was using a box-and-one defense, focusing on slowing down Kennedy.
"People have to understand Geibel Catholic is more than Jaydis Kennedy," Porter said in reference to the WPIAL's third-leading scorer. "I mean, Jeffrey Johnson, Tre White, the surrounding cast, they can also do things. I looked at halftime and we were pretty well balanced in the scoring column. You don't want to rely too much on your big horse to have to always score 40 to win."
Geibel led 21-6 after the first quarter and was up 50-13 at halftime. The Eagles showed some fight in the third quarter, outscoring the Gators 17-13 but that still left Avella down 63-30.
Westley Burchianti was a bright spot for the Eagles, hitting a pair of 3-pointers in scoring a team-high 22 points. The junior had nine in the first half, including all seven of the Eagles' second-quarter points, and put up 11 in the third quarter.
"Westley played his heart out like he always does," Avella coach Mike Macik said. "His brother does, too."
Senior Colton Burchianti played in his final game and drew praise from his coach.
"We'll miss Colton as a leader," Macik said. "He brings it every day in a different way. He talks to everybody. He's a perfect senior. He'll be tough to replace."
Macik, who also commended seniors Ryan Marker and Gavin Frank, was happy to see his youthful team get a taste of the postseason.
"We thought it would be good experience for our team and show them where we want to be," said Macik whose rotation includes five freshmen and two sophomores. "We've got to put in the work and the time and then I think there's potential for that to happen."
Bryce Wright was Avella's second-leading scorer with three points on one 3-pointer.
Macik, whose team finished in a tie for fourth place in Section 1-A behind second-seeded Union and third-seeded Carlynton, puts the Gators in the same category.
"They can play with them," Macik said. "They've got three really good players. They were very tough for us to match-up with. We like to play man but we couldn't really play man against them so we tried a few other defenses but they still got into the paint and they still beat us down the court."
The biggest cheer of the fourth quarter came when Porter inserted Geibel fan-favorite Zander Zimmerman into the lineup.
"Our practice players are important to us, too," Porter said. "That's what championship teams are about, family and bonding."
