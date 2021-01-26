YORK RUN -- Ringgold was playing only its second boys basketball game of the season Monday night with just handful of practices under its belt.
That wasn't nearly enough prep time for the Rams against a team with Albert Gallatin's arsenal.
The Colonials out-scored Ringgold 15-3 in the second quarter to blow open a close game and went on to claim a 62-33 Section 1-AAAAA victory on Senior Night at Albert Gallatin.
AJ Blyden scored a game-high 17 points, including one dunk, and grabbed 14 rebounds, Dylan Shea followed with 13 points and Ja'shir Kean added seven points as AG improved to 3-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
The Rams, who were off for an extended period due to COVID-19 issues at Ringgold, fall to 0-1 and 0-2.
"They're a talented team. I thought we had an opportunity to at least make it tough for them," said first-year Rams coach Eugene Lewis who admitted the time off has his squad behind in its development.
"We got shut down twice. We were one of the last schools to get back into playing. I have four ninth-graders on my team and right now we don't have a deep bench so the guys have to be prepared to play long stretches throughout a game."
Ringgold was very competitive in a back-and-forth first quarter that had six lead changes. The Rams' Demetrius Butler followed a 3-pointer by Kean with a driving basket that gave Ringgold a 10-9 lead late in the period before Shea scored to put Albert Gallatin ahead to stay.
Nate English's spinning layup just before the buzzer gave the hosts a 13-10 advantage.
"We came out with the aggression that I wanted," Lewis said. "Guys were moving the ball around. We were playing tough. That's all I really ask of our guys is just to compete right now. Compared to the last game, the way the ball movement was and even the shots that were taken, I'm pleased with it."
The Colonials' defense clamped down in the second quarter allowing only a 3-pointer by Cameron Malushka 2:45 before halftime. Albert Gallatin answered with a Blyden tip-slam off an English miss and then consecutive steals and layups by English and Kean. Blake White fed Shea for a bucket to give AG a 28-13 lead at intermission.
"We only had one day to prep because we played Friday and Saturday so it took us a little bit to get our match-ups right," AG coach Shea Fleenor said. "Once we got the right match-ups, that's when our defense took off. I thought Hunter Sexton did a really good job on (Nicholas) Peccon. Nate, you don't get by him.
"Then when you have a guy in there protecting the rim," added Fleenor, referring to the 6-foot-7 Blyden, "that kind of thwarts the decision to try to go in there sometimes, too, and makes a team more perimeter oriented."
Fleenor was particular pleased with the way his team's defense didn't waver despite several long possessions by the Rams.
"When you look at our games, with the quality of competition that we've played, we've had some really good defensive quarters," Fleenor noted. "When we really sit down and guard I think we do a good job. We've talked about sustaining our defensive intensity and effort when we do face those long possessions. We didn't break down mentally."
The Colonials gradually pulled away in the second half, extending their advantage to 41-21 after a third period that included a spectacular tip-in by freshman Jamire Braxton.
"We see Jamire do a lot of stuff like that in practice every day," Fleenor said. "He's still a work in progress but Jamire has an opportunity to be a really nice player for us."
Ten different Colonials scored in the game including eight in the fourth quarter as both coaches emptied their bench.
Hunter Sexton scored six points while Mason Layhue, Braxton and English, who left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury, each had four points for AG. Trey Coville hit a 3-pointer and White and Grayson Jarrett each tallied two points.
Fleenor compliment Lewis and the Rams.
"They've done a heck of a job with those kids in the situation they were dealt," Fleenor said. "To be shut down as long as they were, he has them playing extremely hard."
Lewis and Peccon led the Rams with 12 points apiece. Deondre Dotson and Halushka each hit a 3-pointer, Dylan Bradshaw chipped in with two points and Ryan Pajak made a free throw to round out Ringgold's scoring.
"This is all about education right now, trying to work on basketball IQ," Lewis said. "Sometimes you've just got to keep it simple. We have to be careful. We can't throw too much at them. We only have one guy in Demetrius that really had any substantial minutes as a varsity player last year."
The Colonials honored their seven seniors -- English, Shea, Kean, Blyden, Sexton, Layhue, Coville and Tito Harrison -- in a pregame ceremony. Each scored in the game except for Harrison who is out with a leg injury.
While Fleenor thought his team played well, he still saw room for improvement.
"We've still got to clean up some things," he said, "and then I think we can be even better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.