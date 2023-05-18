LATROBE -- Laurel Highlands was fighting an uphill battle most of the night against Indiana.
A controversial umpire decision made the climb even steeper and the Mustangs eventually fell to the Indians, who rode a 16-hit attack to a 12-4 victory in a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round playoff game at Latrobe's Graham-Sobota Field Wednesday.
Ben Ryan was 4 for 4 with a triple, two doubles and four RBIs and Steven Budash had three hits, including a two-run homer and an RBI single, as seventh-seeded Indiana advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 2 Blackhawk.
The Indians (14-7) also got a double, two singles and an RBI from winning pitcher Gavin Homer and a double and a single from Trevor Smith as the top four hitters in their line went a combined 12 for 17.
"You've got to tip your hat to them," said LH coach Brad Yohman, who used four different pitchers. "They hit, and they hit the ball hard. The top half of their lineup are all good hitters.
"This time of year usually pitching kind of dictates the games and you're always saying you hope your offense shows up."
Laurel Highlands' offense actually performed well also, pounding out 10 hits.
Tyler Sankovich was 3 for 4, Frank Kula tripled and singled and Braeden O'Brien doubled and singled with each player knocking in a run for the Mustangs (9-10), who also got two hits and an RBI from Noah Lion.
"I thought our offense was actually pretty good today," Yohman said. "We hit the ball pretty hard and came up with a lot of hits.
"I was just one of those days for our pitchers. We left a couple pitches up in the zone here and there. But I thought we made some good pitches and their guys still hit the ball. Even the home run I thought was a pretty good pitch and he went down and got it."
Starting and losing pitcher Devan Krivosky allowed five runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings before being relieved by Paxton Patronas who coughed up three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. Lion was next and surrendered four runs on four hits in one innings. O'Brien finished up from there, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings but the damage was already done.
"Pitching has been our strength throughout the year and we felt really good with what we had coming in," Yohman said.
The Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but LH pulled even in the top of the third. Sankovich singled and scored one out later when Kula launched a triple to deep centerfield. O'Brien followed with an RBI double to make it 2-2.
Indiana came right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-2.
The Mustangs pushed across another run in the fourth when Patrick Cavanagh singled, stole second and scored on Sankovich's single.
The Indians came right back in the bottom of the inning with a three-run rally for an 8-3 lead but the Mustangs refused to fold.
Kula and O'Brien singled to start the fifth inning and Kula moved to third on Krivosky fly out to deep center.
Indiana coach Bill Thompson then called on shortstop Ryan Okopal to relieve Homer and he was greeted with a run-scoring single by Lion to make it 8-4. With runners on first and second, Sevi Vecchiolla hit a grounder to third baseman Ryan. Pinch-runner Connor D'Amico eluded Ryan's tag attempt in reaching third and was called safe, setting up bases-loaded, one-out situation.
Or so the Mustangs thought.
Thompson argued that runner should be called out and the base umpire contemplated and then apparently agreed with Thompson and reversed his call with D'Amico being ruled out for running out of the base path.
That decision drew the ire of Yohman who vehemently pleaded his case to no avail.
Now with two outs and two on, Okopal threw a wild pitch then walked Cavanagh to load the bases but got an inning-ending ground out that left Sankovich sitting in the on-deck circle.
"The base umpire made a judgment call," Yohman said. "He had a good vantage point and originally decided our player didn't deviate enough from the base path to be called out. To then overturn your own call a couple minutes later after you think about it a little bit ... I've been doing this a long time and I've never seen that happen before.
"That's was just tough for us. One play doesn't necessarily change the outcome but that certainly had an impact, just the nature of how it was handled. It really dealt a blow to our kids."
The play seemed to deflate the Mustangs and the Indians exploded for four more runs in the bottom of the frame to all but put the game away.
Homer gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts in four-plus innings. Okopal earned a save by hurling three scoreless frames.
Yohman commended his senior players after the game.
"We graduate out eight kids and it's hard for me to see them go," Yohman said. "We thanked the seniors for their contributions this season and for their whole career. You can go on and on about them individually, but collectively they moved the program forward and put it into a lot of postseason games including a great run last year. They fought to get us into the playoffs this year.
"But today just wasn't our day. It's just a tough way to go out."
