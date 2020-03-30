The sports world came to a stop two weeks ago due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA, NHL and MLS all suspended its seasons while MLB canceled the rest of its spring training and pushed back opening day. The NFL canceled its league meetings set for March 29 through April 1 but will look to keep the rest of its season-opening procedures in place with free agency starting last Wednesday. The NCAA canceled March Madness along with all spring sports, and professional golf and tennis have canceled events.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has prompted some Western Pennsylvania sports traditions to cancel events. The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame has canceled its 2020 Announcement Social slated for early May and its golf outing and banquet scheduled for the weekend of June 19-20.
Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Chairman of the Board Chris Cluss announced the decision.
“After discussion with some board members, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Fayette County Hall of Fame Program,” Cluss stated. “In 2021 we will carry forward the 2020 slate of nominees to be considered for 2021 Induction. Good luck — please stay safe and healthy!”
The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame action mirrors the actions of other area sports Hall of Fames.
The May 2 Robert “Tick” Cloherty-Western Chapter Banquet has been canceled.
“The Executive Board of the Robert ‘Tick’ Cloherty-Western Chapter voted unanimously to cancel our Chapter Induction Banquet, scheduled for Saturday evening, May 2nd, 2020,” said Paul Palmer Western Region Senior Vice President. “Those individuals scheduled to be inducted as the Class of 2020 will now comprise our Class of 2021 and will be inducted at the Pittsburgh Sheraton at Station Square on Saturday, April 17th, 2021.
The Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame canceled its June banquet.
“As we are part of the Pennsylvania State Hall of Fame and particularly close to our Western chapter HOF members like Western PA, Erie, Fayette County, Washington-Greene County, and East Boros, the attached information will indicate the direction we and our fellow sister chapters throughout the state are moving,” Mid Mon Valley All Sports Hall of Fame General Chairman Steve Russell explained. “Our chairman Dennis Stitch has contacted the banquet Hall at St. Spyridon to move the class of 2020 to 2021 third Friday in June which would be the 18th. Mr. Stitch is also moving to inform the Hall of Fame inductees as to the necessity to move the banquet to the next year. Mr Stitch has master of ceremonies Lanny Frattare on board for next year.
“Since our banquet consists of many older people the conversation has been that even if this pandemic ends by June, older folks will not be all that comfortable in large groups. Also, our public schools are closed and this makes scholar athlete procedures difficult.”
The Washington-Greene County Sports Hall of Fame has also canceled its banquet.
“The Washington-Greene Chapter has decided to cancel our June 14th event also. We have rescheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2021,” Eddie Monaco, Treasurer Washington-Greene Chapter, said. “Hope everyone is feeling OK and staying safe.”
We await word from East Boros Hall of Fame about their May golf outing (the delay is tied to a binding contract with the Edgewood Country Club, that the club has to decide whether or not to release East Boros from any financial penalty should the event be cancelled. The folks at Edgewood are good people and East Boros President Bob Ford doesn’t foresee any problems should he decide to cancel or postpone his May golf fundraiser).
At this point The Robert “Tick” Cloherty-Western Chapter and The Pennsylvania State Sports Hall of Fame are still moving forward with plans to host the 2020 (58th Annual) PA Sports HOF induction Ceremonial in Pittsburgh on Nov. 14 unless canceled by decree of Gov. Tom Wolf.
NOTES: Sad news received late last week. Former Mt. Lebanon and University of Virginia basketball standout Frank DeWitt passed away on Friday, March 27. DeWitt, who had heart problems, was recovering from hip replacement surgery and took a fall injuring his repaired hip badly. He needed emergency surgery and passed away on the operating table.
DeWitt was on the Mt. Lebanon team that beat Laurel Highlands in the 1967 WPIAL semifinals in triple overtime, 82-75. DeWitt went on to play college basketball at the University of Virginia.
Over the weekend we received word that Uniontown High School football and basketball great Ron Sepic lost his battle with cancer. A “Remembering Ron Sepic” will be an upcoming Memory Lane.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
