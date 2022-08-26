YORK RUN -- Albert Gallatin enters year four of its independent status in football with a team that lost almost its entire starting lineup to graduation.
Fifth-year coach Drew Dindl will be facing his toughest challenge since his first year when the Colonials went 0-10 in 2018. Albert Gallatin pulled out of the WPIAL after that season and since then no Fayette County team can match its record.
The Colonials are a combined 17-6 since becoming an independent and that is by far the best record of all Fayette County teams. The only one even close is Laurel Highlands which is 13-16 in that span.
In the last three years Dindl's teams have gone 5-3, 5-1 and 7-2 (including two forfeit wins) but another winning record could be a challenge in 2022.
"Losing that big senior class with all those starters is really tough," said Dindl, who has had a slight drop in roster spots this year. "Unfortunately we around 37 right now. I'm not exactly happy with the numbers this year. I'd like it to be more for as big of a school as we are. But overall, over the past few years, we're definitely up in numbers.
"We'll probably still have some guys going both ways. We're trying to eliminate that as much as possible but we're just not quite there yet."
Albert Gallatin has a 10-game schedule for the first time since it final year in the WPIAL but three are at home. The Colonials do play fellow Fayette County schools Connellsville, Uniontown and Brownsville. Also on the slate are Carrick, Northern (Md.), Allegany (Md.), University (W.Va.), Weir (W.Va.) and Spring Mills (W.Va.).
Albert Gallatin excelled last year despite losing senior starting quarterback Tristan Robinson to injury with Quentin Larkin stepping in admirably. Larkin (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) at first opted not to play in his senior year but changed his mind and is back on the team, although he'll have to work to earn the starting quarterback job back at this point.
"Q had a change of heart at the last minute which we're grateful of because we need that senior experience," Dindl said. "He's in the mix. We've got a couple guys, Cyrus Potkul (6-1, 215, junior), T Guseman (5-10, 175 freshman) at quarterback now.
"Cyrus has really stepped up to try to take a leadership role. Guseman is a very talented freshman. We had our eyes on him the last couple years at middle school. We're looking forward to see what he can do here in the next couple years.
"We're kind of wildcat-ish on offense right now. Once we get back into the flexbone and running the triple (option) and stuff we'll see what Q can do with the experience he has. It's going to be an interesting battle during camp. We'll see what happens."
The Colonials also lost big, bruising running back Shawn Loring to graduation. Jace Bowers, a 6-0, 195-pound senior, will step into that role.
"Jace has got big shoes to step into but I think he'll fill in capably," Dindl said.
Bowers is more known for his strong leg on special teams.
"He's still the kicker and our punter," Dindl said. "He's got a huge leg. Colleges are looking at him like crazy because he can boom the ball."
Also in the backfield are 5-9, 160-pound sophomore Caleb DeHaven and 5-7, 150-pound junior Braydon Martelli.
"We'll probably get T in there somehow, too, whether it's at quarterback or running back, to get some athletes out on the field," Dindl said. "Our top receivers are Jacob Rosie (6-3, 165 senior), Zach Sekura (6-3, 175, junior) and Braden Dirda (6-1, 150, senior)."
The key to the Colonials' success will be the offensive line which lost all five starters from a year ago.
"It's going to be what we do up front that's going to make or break us," Dindl said. "It's always the line, that's what it comes down to. We have a lot of inexperience there. That's what scares me right now. We're just unproven.
"But I'm liking what I'm seeing during heat camp. We've just got to come out physical. Every one of them has been in the weight room like crazy."
Dindl has the new starting five set up front.
"Josh Jenkins (5-10, 225, sophomore) will be our center. Colton Mosako (5-10, 240, junior) and Trenton Blair (6-1, 240, junior) are at guard and our two tackles are Hunter Lisauckis (5-10, 230, senior) and Codie Mack (6-5, 345, junior).
"Codie has probably been one of the top guys in the weight room. He had a real big winter, a real big spring and just lit up all the numbers. So we're excited to see what he can do."
Bowers leads the Colonials' defense.
"Jace, because he's been here for four years, he's kind of been that guy," Dindl said. "He's going to be our middle linebacker. He'll be making the calls out there for us."
Dindl is intrigued by a new linebacker on the roster.
"We did have a big kid who's been playing hockey his whole life, Brayden Hellen (5-9, 225, junior), who decided to come out," Dindl said. "He's a stout young man and we're excited to see what he can do. He's very agile from being on the skates all those years and now he wants to get on the turf and see what he can do.
"We're excited to see what some of these new guys can give us."
Dindl is hoping his youthful squad comes around quickly.
"Our weakness is just going to be experience," he said. "We probably only have two or three kids that got action on Friday nights.
"I think we have some talent. I do like our skill. Depth-wise with skill at least I think we have more players than we did last year."
As it stands now, Dindl's career record of 17-16 makes him the only coach in AG post-consolidation history with a winning record and his three winning seasons are the only three in the program's history.
