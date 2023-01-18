They had met 117 times before but the 118th meeting between the Uniontown and Laurel Highlands boys basketball teams Tuesday night was an instant classic that ranked among their best ever confrontations.
There were heroes on both squads but in the end the Red Raiders had more of them, led by Calvin Winfrey III's 18 points and Levi Garner's two late clutch baskets, to propel Uniontown to a heart-stopping 61-57 victory in double overtime inside a rocking, sold-out Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
"It was a really good game and a great environment," Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said.
The win was Uniontown's 13th in a row and puts the Red Raiders (5-0, 14-1) alone at the top of the Section 3-AAAA standings while knocking the Mustangs (4-1, 11-2) into second place.
"We were the underdogs today and we wanted to show everybody who we really are and how we worked this whole season and the whole summer for this," said Uniontown's Notorious Grooms, who scored 10 points. "We've been grinding with hard practices and we put it all together today."
The loss also snapped LH winning streaks of 24 games in section play and 28 games at home while also dropping them to 50-68 in the all-time series against Uniontown.
K'Adrian McLee also came up big for Uniontown with 15 points, including a one-handed dunk in front of the Red Raiders' student section, and Jamire Braxton added nine points.
Laurel Highlands had the last shot in both regulation (51-51) and the first overtime (54-54) but Rodney Gallagher, who scored a game-high 21 points, was off target on a 3-pointer in the first scenario and Keondre DeShields missed a jump shot in the second.
DeShields fouled out with 3:40 left in the second overtime after totaling 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots, three steals and one dunk, but Patrick Cavanagh's offensive rebound led to Gallagher being fouled with 3:04 remaining and he made both free throws for a 56-54 LH lead.
Garner then picked the perfect time for his only two baskets of the game. The senior grabbed a deflected shot by McLee and scored to tie it, then took a pass from a driving Grooms and converted the layup to put Uniontown ahead to stay, 58-56.
"Levi probably didn't play his regular minutes because K'Adrian played such a great game but he didn't pout on the bench," Kezmarsky said. "When Levi's number was called he showed his demeanor, showed what kind of kid he is and went in there and helped us win the game."
The Red Raiders had made just one of eight free throws in the two overtimes up to that point but it was Laurel Highlands that misfired on three of its last four at the charity stripe.
A visibly exhausted Gallagher, who played every minute of the game and faced double teams after DeShields fouled out, missed two with 1:07 left after making 10 of his first 11.
"I asked him if he wanted a timeout and he said no," LH coach Rick Hauger said. "Rodney has made so many big free throws over his career. It doesn't come down to those foul shots. We had other opportunities and we didn't capitalize on some of them."
Winfrey stepped up in the games final seconds.
Blaise Krizner came up with a steal for the Mustangs but his layup attempt was blocked out of bounds by Winfrey. Cavanagh drew a foul with 37.3 seconds left and made one of two foul shots to get LH within one point but Winfrey went to the line and sank two shots with 14.8 seconds remaining to put the Red Raiders up 60-57.
Gallagher missed a potential tying 3-pointer and Uniontown's Tanner Uphold grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.2 seconds left. Uphold made the second of two free throws to seal the victory.
"I thought Calvin did an excellent job," Kezmarsky said. "But I mean everyone contributed, not just those that scored. Tanner played a really good game. He was doubling Rodney at the end. Bakari (Wallace) was amazing the way he took two charges on Rodney at crucial times in the first overtime. Jamire held his own against Keondre in there. Taevian (Richardson) did a good job defensively.
"These guys put the team first. Credit to our kids. They're not worrying about their averages this year."
Winfrey is another of several Winfreys who have played in the rivalry, including his dad. He received several reminders on the importance of the Laurel Highlands game.
"I got a lot of text messages earlier in the day, like 'Cuz it's time to go.' 'Focus up.' 'Big game today,'" Winfrey said with a smile. "Coach told us before the game you can be hyped up but make sure you keep your composure. I think we did and I think we earned a lot more respect tonight."
Cavanagh contributed nine points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots to give the Mustangs a boost but it was LH's shooting that doomed them according to Hauger.
"I thought by and large we played pretty well, we just didn't shoot very well," Hauger said. "Shots that normally drop for us weren't and you have to credit Uniontown's defense.
"I thought we were playing pretty good defense ourselves. Offensively, they went into a box-and-one it looked like. We were set for that. We knew what to do. I thought we got decent shots but we just didn't put them in."
The Mustangs made just 19 of 62 shots (30.2%) with Gallagher hitting five of 21 attempts and DeShields converting eight of 24.
"We put K'Adrian on top to try to slow Rodney down a little bit," Kezmarsky said. "When you watch him, he's so dynamic in the paint. With a bigger kid on him it maybe made him work a little harder for his points. It seemed to change the game a little bit. That zone worked."
Laurel Highlands looked like it might run away early on as it jumped out to a 14-4 lead after a 3-pointer by Mason Bolish. Uniontown pulled within 17-11 by the end of the first quarter, then opened the second with a 16-5 run that included 11 points by McLee and was capped by Grooms' 3-pointer for a 27-22 lead. Uniontown held a 29-26 halftime advantage.
The Mustangs opened the second half with an 11-4 burst that DeShields finished with a three-point play to put the hosts on top 37-33. LH led 39-37 when Winfrey banked in an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Uniontown a 40-39 edge after three quarters.
The Red Raiders started the fourth quarter with a basket by McLee, a 3-pointer by Braxton and a free throw by Winfrey to take a 46-39 lead and were up 50-45 with 2:57 remaining after two fouls shots by Wallace.
The Mustangs' big two stepped up at that point with Gallagher sinking four straight free throws and DeShields scoring with 49 seconds left to put LH ahead 51-50. Grooms tied it with 19,5 seconds left by making the second of two free throws to force overtime.
Cavanagh scored inside to open scoring in the first overtime and the Mustangs led 54-52 when Winfrey hit a clutch floater in the lane following a timeout to tie it and force a second extra frame.
"We ran our play and it was wide open," Winfrey said of the tying basket.
Uniontown won despite making just half of its 24 foul shots.
"It frustrates me because I do have the record," Kezmarsky said with a chuckle while referencing his still-standing WPIAL mark of 54 consecutive free throws made. "But our kids haven't played a lot of close games. A lot of the games they only played two and a half quarters. So this was good for us.
"We went on the road, beat Belle Vernon. We went on the road and beat Laurel Highlands. Our kids our ecstatic right now. But it counts as just one section win and we've got to move on. The sun comes up and you've got to get ready for the next game. We're going to enjoy this but we've got to get to work and really work on some things at the end of the game that we need to do better."
Hauger took some positives from the defeat.
"In some ways it was a sloppy game. In some ways it was a wonderful game," Hauger said. "I saw some progress with some of our other starters that we need to have moving forward, especially with Cavanagh. Bolish and Krizner (who grabbed eight rebounds) battled their rear ends off. They'll be down a little bit right now but hopefully they gained a little confidence that they can do the job.
"As long as we've learned something from it. There's certain things we kind of talk about and work on and preach a little bit in practice that maybe we got away from a little bit. We got to make sure we pay attention to details."
The rematch is set for Feb. 10 at Uniontown.
