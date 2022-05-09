Viva Kreis has seamlessly — and successfully — transitioned through all three sports seasons.
The Belle Vernon junior placed third in the FCCA Cross Country Championships, 10th in the WPIAL Championship and 72nd in the state meet in the fall.
She helped the Lady Leopards qualify for the WPIAL Class AAAA basketball playoffs as a first-team Section 3-AAAA performer.
Kreis recently won silver medals in the 3,200 and 3,200 relay and a bronze in the 1,600 at the FCCA Track & Field Championships, as well as Mid Mon Track Classic gold medals in the 1,600, 3,200 and 3,200 relay.
Then, somehow, the honor roll student found some time for a fourth sport this year when she played on the USA national team in the North American and Caribbean Handball Championships in Mexico City.
So, how does a three-sport athlete find her way to a roster spot on the national team in relatively unknown sport in the United States?
“I actually played an altered version of the game in 8th-grade gym class. I liked it a lot, had a lot of fun. I came home and asked my mom how can I play this sport that I had so much fun playing,” explained Kreis.
“There are obviously not a lot of opportunities to play in the western Pennsylvania area, so my mom did some research,” continued Kreis. “There was a group of some older men, not a lot of them, who practiced near Pittsburgh. My mom emailed them and they said I could come and watch them practice. I went and did that before the pandemic.
“I went to watch the practice and they actually called me down onto the court. They gave me a women-sized handball and I played with them on the first day. That was a lot of fun. I did that two or three times before the pandemic halted their practices.”
The pandemic shut the world down, so Kreis kept her interest alive with the internet.
“I learned about the opportunity to interview with the youth advisory council, USA team handball youth advisory council. I interviewed and went through the entire process, and was picked, one of 10 teenagers from across the country,” said Kreis.
“During the pandemic, we worked a lot on social media, specifically, my group worked on the TikTok account, to grow the sport in the younger generation. There’s so many athletes that could be good at handball, but just don’t know about it.”
So, we worked doing that for a year and a half.”
The committee work transitioned into an opportunity to play.
“Just at the end of February of this year I went to tryout in Chicago for the junior national team. After the tryout, the coach told me he had minutes for me. About a week later, I found out I made the final roster. From there, we went to a training camp in Mexico City for a week,” said Kreis, adding, “ We competed and played four games in the North American and Caribbean Handball Championships, a world championship qualifier.”
Team handball is not well known around the United States, but Europe is a hotbed of a sport that generally becomes part of the international sporting scene every four years in the Olympics.
“In Europe, it’s so popular. I think over 50 percent of my team is from Europe. They live in Europe, currently. They go to boarding schools to play handball. They are on semi-professional teams and they’ve played since they’ve been five years old,” explained Kreis, adding, “So, I’m coming in late by European standards.”
As for how it’s played, Kreis said, “One comparison is it’s water polo on land, but it’s like a mix of basketball and soccer on your feet. You play on a basketball court. Ball little smaller than a volleyball and it’s played with six players and a goalie, and the court is a little bigger than a basketball court.”
“Everyone plays offense and defense. It’s like hockey. You change on the fly. One game against Canada I played defense the whole time. We played like a box and one on a girl. The goalie be part of the offense or come out like hockey substitution and go no goalie.
“You can not use your feet. Goalies can use their feet. The ball goes around 50 mph. Goalies don’t wear any protection, and it’s played in two 30-minute halves.
“It’s a full contact sport. Like with basketball, there’s fouls and everything and fouls are not a bad thing. In handball, fouls are good thing because it prevents the offense from having a good scoring position. It’s crazy. Everyone is pushing each other. Referees hand out yellow cards and you get a two-minute suspension if you have contact with the head.”
“You can take as many dribbles as you want, take three steps and unlimited dribbles and hold it for three seconds before you have to pass. Once you pick up your dribble your done. Goal about same size as indoor soccer goal.”
Additionally, shots must emanate outside an arc surrounding the goal. The goalie circle is 43 feet from the goal, but players are permitted to jump into the circle and release a shot while in the air as long as the process began outside the goalie circle.
Kreis said she was the type of athlete coaches seek since not many grew up playing the sport, saying, “They recruit basketball players and long-distance runners.”
The American squad successfully navigated its way through pool play to the title game against the host country. They defeated Puerto Rico, 32-14, and Canada, 25-22.
“We made it to gold medal match and lost to Mexico by one point. Which kinda stunk, but earlier we played them and lost by 12 points in a friendly,” said Kreis.
The Americans lost 30-29 to Mexico in the gold medal match. The Mexicans defeated Team USA, 26-14, earlier.
Kreis managed to play a few minutes in the tournament.
“I scored two goals in international competition (against Puerto Rico), so that was awesome. My first time actually playing in a handball game. It was cool and somewhat nerve-racking,” said Kreis.
And, Kreis added to her hardware.
“By winning silver medal we qualified for the world championships to be held in Slovenia in the end of June.”
Kreis looks to stay and grow in the sport with the hope of playing in the Olympics one day, although there are not many opportunities to play at the local or regional level.
“In 2028, since Olympic Games are in Los Angeles, the US automatically qualifies (as the host nation). The junior national team, that’s what we’re being formed for,” said Kreis. “There is good club level program. West Point does it. Ohio State and North Carolina (and USMA) are the three main colleges, and they play over and over.”
