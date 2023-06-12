Most teams that have been inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame made their mark at the high school level.
It’s time to make way for a squad that consisted of a much younger group of kids.
The Masontown Little League state championship and national runner-up team of 1954 is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Joe Hatalla was a member of that Masontown team and is expected to be one of five players returning for Friday’s induction luncheon.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Hatalla said of his reaction while discussing the team’s upcoming induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“Having grown up in Fayette and Greene County, actually playing against and with some of those in the Hall of Fame, it’s really an honor. I was thrilled.”
Seven members of the 14-player team are still living.
Masontown’s spectacular run was even more impressive when one considers it was only the league’s second year of existence.
“George Franks Sr., Telio Packroni and John Maykuth were the driving force behind it,” said Hatalla, who went on to be a team captain for West Virginia’s baseball team in college. “They actually had a Uniontown team I think it was in ’52, play a game up at the ballfield on Ball Hill between Gates and Edenborn. The following year they started Little League in Masontown. I think there were 3-400 kids tried out for the four teams that year. I think there were 15 guys on each team so out of the whole group, 60 guys were going to get to play. The Little League field was down behind the firehall and the football field.
The league’s four teams were Exchange Club, All Saints, Pal’s Club and American Legion.
“I was on the Pal’s Club team,” Hatalla said. “From that team, Dickie Albani, Mike Psenicska, Sam Rossini and myself were members of the All-Star group.”
The coaches for that team were Tom Rozzi and Mike Novasky.
“Tom was a really good athlete. Mike had worked at Yoney’s Funeral Home,” Hatalla said. “They pretty much let us play. They gave us confidence and trusted in us. I don’t think we could’ve played for two better people.
“They were there to help us but they didn’t put any pressure on us. It wasn’t like, ‘Geez guys we’ve got to win this game.’ It was, ‘Hey, go out there, do your best, play hard and the results will be what they are.’”
That made the team fun to play for but having fun wasn’t enough, according to Hatalla.
“In addition to having fun, I think every guy on the team, we wanted to win,” he said. “I don’t think we ever took the field feeling that we’re playing somebody that (we can’t beat).
“We weren’t cocky but we were very confident that when we took the field we could compete with anybody and we were capable of winning.”
Hatalla still remembers his teammates who took the field with him.
“The normal starting lineup, Murnie Banner was in left field, Jackie Yakubec was in center, and Ron Pramuk and (Anthony) Brugger kind of alternated in right field,” Hatalla said. “I played third base, Sam Rossini was the shortstop, Eddie Verbus was the second baseman, George Dunn and Bill Franczek switched between first and pitching, and behind the plate was Dickie Albani and Mike Psenicska.”
Other members of the team were Gerald Manchas, Steve Radosevich and Joe Takacs.
Psenicska became a media darling at the Little League World Series.
“He deserved it. Mike was only 10 years old at the time,” Hatalla recalled. “He wasn’t very big but he was a really good teammate and a great player.”
Masontown had a solid pitching staff led by two outstanding arms.
“The bulk of the pitching was done by Bill Franczek and George Dunn,” Hatalla said. “Eddie Verbus could pitch, he probably was our hardest guy to hit, he was herky-jerky, threw curveballs. And I pitched a little bit.”
Masontown beat Greensboro, Waynesburg, McKeesport, Brownsville and then Donora, 4-1, to win the Section 8 title and qualify for the Pennsylvania playoffs.
In the Brownsville win, Dunn hit a clutch three-run homer off Fred Mazurek, who is a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“We were down 2-1 in the top of the fourth,” Hatalla said. “I pitched the first three innings and he hit the home run, and thankfully Tom Rozzi said, ‘OK Joe, you’re a better third baseman than pitcher, you go back to there, George, you finish the game.’”
Mazurek went on to play at Pitt where he led the NCAA in hitting his senior year.
“Fred, I played with him at Pal’s Club and I played basketball against him,” Hatalla said. “He was a tremendous athlete and had a great career at Pitt and he played a little bit with the Washington Redskins.”
In its first game of the state playoffs Masontown rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Kennett-Square 5-4 in extra innings.
“We didn’t have a hit for four innings,” Hatalla recalled, “and we scored two in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to beat them.”
Masontown then defeated Sto-Ken-Rox 6-5, to earn a spot in the Pennsylvania Little League championship game where it upset favored West Union, 5-2, on Aug. 14, 1954. That propelled Masontown into the Little League World Series, joining seven other teams.
“It was a fantastic day,” Hatalla said.
Reports say approximately 3,500 people greeted the team with a parade when it returned to Masontown after clinching a trip to the national tournament in Williamsport.
“It was not only Masontown, it was probably a lot of Fayette County because we had guys from Footedale, Palmer, Ronco, all the little towns around there,” Hatalla pointed out.
Masontown opened play in the Little League World Series with a 10-2 victory over Needham, Massachusetts, in the quarterfinals, but suffered a 5-3 loss to eventual champion Schenectady, New York, as future major league player and longtime pitching coach Bill Connors allowed four hits and hit a two-run homer.
Ken Hubbs and Boog Powell, both also future major leaguers, played in the series as well.
Masontown regrouped and defeated Melrose Park, Illinois, 7-1, in the third-place game.
“We had a lot of close games,” Hatalla remembered. “Thankfully we were a great team because we didn’t rely on any one person. I talked to both George Dunn and Dickie Albani and we kind of agreed in different games, different people stepped up and helped us to win the game.
“If somebody made a mistake, there was somebody else to pick them up. There was never, ever complaining about, oh, you struck out, you didn’t get a hit or you made an error. It was just, hey, we want to win, pick up your teammates.”
Hatalla is pleased that his team will be in the spotlight on Friday.
“I’m thrilled,” Hatalla said. “It’s nice to be remembered after all these years.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. The event has been sold out, no tickets remain. Please note times for the golf outing have been changed with registration now at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. If you have any questions contact Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
