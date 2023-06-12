1954 Masontown Little League_NEW

The 1954 Masontown Little League All-Star team won the Pennsylvania Little League State Championship and advanced to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where it finished third.

Most teams that have been inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame made their mark at the high school level.

