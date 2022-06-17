Brownsville’s boys basketball team entered the 2000-2001 season having only won one playoff game in the program’s history.
When the season was over the Falcons had added five victories to that total including their first WPIAL championship and first PIAA win.
That 2001 WPIAL Class AAA title-winning squad is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Dan Traficante, an assistant coach under Pete Logan on that Brownsville team, spoke about the Falcons’ induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“People still remember what happened 20-some years ago,” said Traficante, who recalled the team’s tremendous support from the community. “They went out of their way to make us feel like champions. The response was nice from everybody.”
Brownsville finished the season with an overall record of 25-4, including a 12-2 mark in Section 3-AAA. The Falcons went on to win four playoff games to claim the WPIAL title and added one state win before falling in the PIAA quarterfinals.
“We knew the team was going to be pretty good, that we had athletes that could compete,” Traficante said. “But to say that we were going to win a WPIAL championship, that seemed a little farfetched. Coach (Logan) did a great job, and Coach (Darrell) Fortuna, with the kids we had.
“The kids bought into the program. We played defense, we stressed defense and every kid on the team gave their hearts and worked their butts off. It paid off in the long run.”
Brownsville finished second to Belle Vernon in the section and was made the seventh seed in the WPIAL playoffs after a 20-3 regular season.
“Belle Vernon was the two losses we had,” Traficante said of section play. “They had a good team, a big team, a physical team. One thing that we really didn’t have was the 6-5, 6-6 kid to bang the boards and that hurt us a little bit against them.”
Brownsville was led by senior George Lemon, one of the WPIAL’s top forwards. The rest of the starting five included guards Bobby Turcic, Mark Gates and Josh Bruschi and forward Derrick Clements. Lemon was the offensive leader but had plenty of support as every starter averaged double figures except Clements, a solid rebounder and defender who averaged seven points per game.
“Besides the starting five we had three guys off the bench, sophomore Carson Thomas, who could really shoot, a big boy, Chris Zivkovich, who was 6-3, 6-4, then Matt Lucostic was another one,” Traficante said. “If somebody got in foul trouble it really didn’t hurt us that bad. The kids stepped up.”
Logan, in a 2006 interview, felt the Falcons had a good mix of players.
“We had a good defensive team with a lot of good athletes, and we had a go-to guy with George Lemon,” Logan said. “We were pretty confident in the things we did because the kids had worked hard all year. We were extremely well conditioned and we played great team defense. The kids trusted each other.”
The Falcons faced 10th-seeded Ellwood City in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs and won a close clash, 60-58.
“It was a very close game, down to the last couple seconds but we pulled it out,” Traficante said. “That was the first playoff game and I think everybody was a little bit nervous from the coaches to the players.”
Brownsville survived another tight battle in the quarterfinals, upsetting second-seeded West Mifflin, 59-55. The game, played at Ringgold, was a match-up of outstanding players in Titans’ star Bryant McAllister and Lemon.
The Falcons fell behind by 13 and Lemon drew his third foul early in the second half and sat for almost six minutes. Brownsville still rallied and won. Despite his foul troubles, Lemon outscored McAllister, 18-13.
“They had a very nice team,” Traficante said of West Mifflin. “They had two star athletes. We were down and came back. George got in some foul trouble and young sophomore Carson Thomas came in and me made I think three 3-pointers in the second half and brought us back. We were down nine points at halftime.”
After a couple nail-biters, Brownsville cruised past third-seeded Hopewell in the semifinals, 72-52, to earn a spot in the final at A.J. Palumbo Center against No. 1 Blackhawk.
“We were up four points at halftime, I think it was 33-29,” Traficante said of the victory over Hopewell. “We really clicked the second half. Everybody contributed. I wouldn’t say it was an easy win but it was a satisfying win.”
Perennial power Blackhawk was heavily favored in the district final. The Cougars were guided by legendary coach John Miller who was attempting to earn win No. 500 at Blackhawk. The Cougars also featured an NCAA Division-1 recruit in Brandon Fuss-Cheatham.
“Fuss-Cheatam was going to Ohio State and all the talk was about him,” Traficante pointed out. “He was a very good ballplayer.”
“Blackhawk obviously had been there many times before and this was a first for us,” Logan said. “But I told our kids I knew we had the better team, and that this was going to be a good stage for George to show everyone everything he could do.”
Traficante could sense the Falcons were up to the challenge.
“The kids just figured, hey, we’re here, we could win it,” Traficante said. “We’re showing up, we’re going to play our butts off, and they did.”
Fuss-Cheatham outscored Lemon in the game, 26-14, but that was a bit deceiving as Lemon outplayed his rival when the pressure was on down the stretch.
The Falcons held a 62-59 lead when Lemon blocked a Fuss-Cheatham shot. Lemon also sank two free throws with 28.3 seconds remaining to put Brownsville up by five, all but clinching the victory.
Fuss-Cheatham was limited to six points in the second half.
Turcic led the way for the Falcons in scoring with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and had six assists. Gates made three 3-pointers and, like Lemon, had 14 points. Bruschi contributed 11 points and nine rebounds, and Clements had eight points and two steals.
“They had the firetrucks before to take us out of town,” Traficante said of the backing the team got from the community as they sought to make school history. “On the way back they met us with the firetrucks and took us into town. It brought the community together. It was a special time.”
Brownsville went on to earn its first PIAA tournament win, 58-41 over Indian Valley, before seeing its season end with a 69-62 loss to General McLane.
“That was a heck of a run,” said Traficante who noted several members from the team will be in attendance at Saturday’s event.
NOTE: The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame would like to note that the Golf Outing and Luncheon on June 17 is sold out. The event will be livestreamed on the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.