There aren’t many coaches who can say they were the best coach in the history of two different boys basketball programs.
Dan Andria can make that claim.
Andria had an outstanding career at Fairchance-Georges and the followed that up with an impressive two-stint run at post-consolidation Albert Gallatin.
Andria, who also coached at Geibel Catholic, has a career record of 336-213.
A 1966 Farichance-Georges graduate, Andria is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Andria spoke recently about his induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio and recalled how he got his start with the Runners after being hired as a teacher and becoming an assistant coach.
“The head coaching job came open and I applied and I got it,” Andria said. “Somebody told me it had been 47 years since you guys ever went to a playoff game. I said, I wasn’t born then but we’ll see what we can do.”
What Andria did was guide Farichance-Georges to a 193-96 record in 12 years that included seven WPIAL playoff appearances.
“That was the golden age there,” Andria said in recalling the other coaching legends he went up against. “There’s great coaches here in this county today but back then you had (Abe) Everhart, you had Horse Taylor, you had Ray Trincia, Henry DiVirgilio, Ken Misiak, and, of course, the great Lash Nesser.
“Every chance I got to talk to those guys, I would. I always tried to pick their brain, anything I could get. I was 23 years old when I got my first head coaching job so those guys were all older than me and I knew they knew a heck of a lot more than me.”
Andria recalled a story about Taylor and his Laurel Highlands team and their determination to practice together no matter what obstacles they faced.
“I never called him Horse, I always called him Mr. Taylor,” said Andria. “But in the spring he would call out to Fairchance-Georges and he’d say, ‘Hey, I’ll bring some guys out, let’s work out today.’ And I would say they’ve got all the gym equipment on the floor, the parallel bars, the uneven bars, pommel horse, all that stuff. He’d say, ‘Hey, we’ll move it. He’d come out, me and him and the kids — and that stuff was heavy — we would move it to the side, then we would work out together, Fairchance-Georges and Laurel Highlands kids.
“Then I would always tell him we’ve got to put this stuff back exactly where it was cause the women that teaches this, if it’s not, she’s going to be on me tomorrow morning. It was funny but we would do that.”
In 1980 Fairchance-Georges went 28-6, won a section title, advanced to the WPIAL championship game and reached the PIAA semifinals.
The Runners lost to Misiak’s Gators in the WPIAL final.
“We had beaten them twice in the (regular) season,” Andria said. “That was the first time in history that two teams in the same section ever played for a championship in the WPIAL.”
Mike King, who went to start at West Virginia, was the Runners’ leader.
“Mike was probably the best player that I ever coached,” Andria said. “Todd Ross was on that team and Thurman King ... they were a great bunch of kids. That was a great group.”
Andria left coaching for awhile but returned to take over Albert Gallatin in 1994, steering the Colonials to three consecutive winning seasons and a WPIAL playoff appearance in 1997 when they earned their first playoff win, a stunning victory over defending champion Upper St. Clair. AG then fell to Central Catholic in a game that went down to the final seconds.
Andria stepped down at Albert Gallatin but then returned for a six-year stint in 2001 that ended with a string of four playoff appearances and included the program’s first section championship as well as a run to the WPIAL Class AAAA final and a spot in the PIAA tournament for the first time ever in 2007. The Colonials stunned No. 1 Moon — again, a defending WPIAL champion — in the quarterfinals, but lost to Bethel Park, 68-63, in the final.
“That was a great game,” Andria said. “We were a ninth seed. They were a two but really them and Moon were both ones. We had played them the year before and we were like a 16th seed and they were a first seed and they had nine juniors on that team. We played them close. I think with about five minutes left we were within six points and then a couple of our guys fouled out and we ended up losing by about 16 or 18 points.
“They came back the next year and nine juniors were now nine seniors. We just ran out of gas. We were like a seven-man team. We hung in there with them but Nate Turner fouled out of the game with about four minutes to go.”
The 2007 Colonials were led by Jawaan Alston who became the all-time leading scorer of the boys program.
“Jawaan was a great player but he was an even better kid,” Andria said in 2017 in recalling the 2007 team’s run. “Jawaan did everything with class. He was just a joy to coach. He went to Buffalo on a D-I scholarship, had a good career there. Jawaan had all those fantastic stats but he was all about team and winning.
“That was probably the best defensive team I ever coached. We played man-to-man against the best, then we had that 1-3-1 zone that was perfect for us because of the size we had.”
Andria’s combined record with the Runners and Colonials was 319-190. He was 17-23 in two years at Geibel which both resulted in playoff berths.
Andria was a three-sport athlete at Fairchance-Geoges.
“In high school, I played football, basketball and baseball,” Andria said. “Basketball was probably our least successful. We were about a .500 team in football. Baseball, we had Tamer Joseph as our coach. He was unreal. I had so much respect for that guy. We were pretty good in baseball.”
After his varsity coaching days were over, Andria returned to coaching again a few years later at Laurel Highlands Middle School at the request of Mustangs’ coach Rick Hauger.
“When I left Geibel, I think I was off for two years, then Ricky called, he said I need some help and I said well how about middle school and he said yeah,” Andria said. “I enjoy it.”
Andria’s current players have just as much respect for Andria as his former players.
“Whenever the word came out about the Hall of Fame, the phone rang one morning and the principal had all the kids on my team in the office,” Andria said. “Each one of them got on the phone and said, ‘Hey Coach, congratulations.’ That meant a lot for those kids to do that.”
Andria is familiar with all the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.
“To go in with Johnny Unice, I coached against Johnny in the mid-70s when he was at Wash High,” Andria said. “One of my heroes was the late Bobby Hlodan, watching him. It’s an honor for me to go in with those two guys especially.”
Andria noted he is one of three products from the Albert Gallatin School District to enter the Hall of Fame this year along with Hlodan and Marissa Dugan.
“I want to thank everyone that voted for me,” Andria said. “I’m very thankful, very humble for this great opportunity to join the great people in there and to go in with this excellent class of people.”
