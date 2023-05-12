Dave Davison had rewritten the Brownsville track & field record book as a distance runner when he graduated in 1983.
Little did anyone know 40 years later he would be chosen for induction into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame ... as a bowler.
While Davison, also a hurdler, left a great mark with the Falcons’ track & field team under legendary coach Jack Henck, he has had an even greater impact on the area in the sport of bowling and has competed on the PBA (Professional Bowling Association) tour.
Davison, who has bowled more than 50 300 games in six different states and has rolled an 800 series 15 times, is proud to be in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
“I’m very honored to be the first bowler inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame,” Davison said while discussing his induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently. “I’d really like to thank personally Don Woodward and the board and also all the members for giving me that honor and letting me in to be inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“It’s a great honor.”
Davison put together an outstanding high school track & field career before making his name in bowling.
“I was one of the better athletes in Brownsville,” Davison recalled, pointing out the Falcons’ 1983 team. “I was a member of that Jack Henck team. I have many, many honors and have set records in track & field. In 1983 we had a great squad. Michael Brown, Jeff Gibson to name a few. We went to the state meet altogether and did very well.
“Jack was a good mentor for me. He’s the one that actually got my motivation and my drive to win that still is inspired in me today.”
Davison’s father, the late Don Davison, got him involved in bowling.
“I was about six years old when I started bowling,” Davison said. “How I got into it was my dad. My dad was an avid bowler. We bowled at Joe Hudak’s lanes in Brownsville. He got me and my brother Paul into bowling. We just strived to get better learning to bowl with him.
“My dad passed away but I know he’s looking down on me every day. He would be so honored with my accomplishments so far and to see me make it into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.”
Davison has gone on to not only become an outstanding professional bowler but also a great ambassador for the sport of bowling.
“Bowling is such a great sport. When I talk to people, even young kids, I say, listen, you can’t play football, baseball, basketball all your life, but you can bowl all your life,” Davison said. “I’m 58 years old and still going strong, still competing and have that edge, trying to do the best I can out here, not only for myself but for the bowlers out there in Fayette County, in Brownsville and the surrounding areas that I’ve grown up with.
“A lot of people tell me they’re inspired by me and they live through me and my bowling. I appreciate all that.”
Davison’s first 300 game was a milestone achievement in more ways than one.
“I threw my first 300 game in 1987 in the Easter Seals tournament at Manor Lanes in Hopwood,” said Davison who became the first bowler to roll a perfect game at that event. “I was so honored to be able to do that because that had a rich history. To be the first one to bowl a 300 in that tournament was quite an honor.”
Davison went on to win a slew of local tournaments and was the winner on the first four HSTV bowling shows. His highest regional PBA finish was third place and his highest season average was 235 during the 2013-14 season. He was the Ohio Matchplay Seniors champion in 2021.
Davison is still going strong on the lanes.
“Probably one of the most honorable things I checked off my bucket list was just last year,” Davison said. “I threw my first PBA 300 game out in Ohio. I wear the ring every day. I’m just so honored to do that in a PBA event. That right now is probably on top of my list. I knew my dad was looking down on me that day. I know he’d be so proud of that.”
There’s no slowing down when it comes to bowling for Davison.
“Just about every weekend I go,” he said. “I’ve got a couple regionals coming up in Ohio then out in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Then I’m going to make a long trip and the end of the month, the first of June out to Reno and I’m going to bowl in the USBC there and then take the drive down to Las Vegas because the USBC Senior Masters are being held in Las Vegas and I will be there representing Fayette County and Brownsville and all my people back home.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 16 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville. Those interested in participating in the golf outing or purchasing tickets for the luncheon should contact Katie Propes by phone at 724-415-2211 or email at kpropes@occluss.com.
