Brownsville graduate Dave Davison was the Ohio Matchplay Seniors Champion in 2021. Davison is a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Dave Davison had rewritten the Brownsville track & field record book as a distance runner when he graduated in 1983.

