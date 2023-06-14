Ernie Davis was born in Footedale and lived in Fayette County for the first 12 years of his life before moving onto greatness in Elmira, New York, and at Syracuse.
His native land hasn’t forgotten him
Davis, who died of leukemia in 1963, will be posthumously inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023 on Friday after being chosen in May as the first honoree of the Fayette Hometown Legends Project.
Davis became the first Black man to win the Heisman Trophy in 1961, and his story was the basis for the movie “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story” which was released in 2008.
Reggie McLee, a three-sport star at Uniontown, will be representing Davis, his uncle, at Friday’s Hall of Fame luncheon.
“We’re proud of this happening,” McLee said of Davis’s upcoming induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“Ernie was born and raised here in Fayette County, then at about 12 years old moved with his mother to Elmira where he became a phenom from high school on, All-American in both basketball and football.
“His roots started right here.”
A marker was placed to honor Davis along Footedale Road in May as part of the Fayette Hometown Legends Project.
Davis, who was a nephew of South Union basketball great Chuck Davis — also a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame — was raised in South Union Township.
“Ernie is related to the McLees because of my mother,” McLee pointed out. “Her name is Angie Davis McLee who married Reginald McLee II, my father.
“I had some great uncles and great athletes on both sides. Ernie, it’s amazing the amount of following he has, and rightfully so being a Heisman Trophy winner. To this day, every once in a while there’ll be an occasion at Syracuse and they’ll fly my mother and I back to Syracuse. I think the last time, they named the field Ernie Davis Field.
“When the movie ‘The Express’ was released there was a premiere up in Syracuse and one in Atlanta, so we attended both. We saw a bunch of folks, like Al Owens was there making a story of it. We walked down the red carpet at the premiere, they had dormitories that they had named and put a statue in the center of the campus. So Ernie has an amazing following at Syracuse to this day … legendary.”
The year Davis won the Heisman Trophy, Uniontown graduate Sandy Stephens of Minnesota finished fourth.
“In my office where I have a ‘hall of fame’ for some of these things I’m looking at the Heisman dinner and Ernie and Sandy are sitting next to each other in that photo,” McLee said.
The McLee family has been connected with numerous other outstanding athletes over the years.
“It’s always been fascinating when I played sports for West Virginia and talked to people from other parts of the country and started to describe the people we were related with, sometimes blood relatives, other times as next-door neighbors,” McLee said. “I grew up, Sandy Stephens was my next-door neighbor, Stephens Funeral Home, I began telling stories about that and the closeness of our families. Then the Munseys were about a hundred yards up the street, the corner of Grant and Main. Chuck (Muncie) was about four years older than me but we played sandlot football pickup games on the East End school yard.
“I could go on and on about the amazing connections and all the talent that came through East End playground at that time.”
Davis was a multi-sport star and, amazingly, played on the same midget league team as Bill Munsey and Stephens during his time in Fayette County.
McLee looked back at Davis’s life.
“It’s a beautiful story, it’s a heart-wrenching story,” McLee said. “At 23 years old he had had so much success, being recruited as the No. 1 recruit across the nation, he could’ve went to any school. I think he narrowed it down to Syracuse, Notre Dame and Penn State. Jim Brown had much to do with recruiting him to Syracuse. It worked out well. They ended up winning the national championship (in 1959) while he was there, which contributed to him winning the Heisman.
“If you look at that time, you imagine this was in the ‘60s, they had to deal with segregation in the south and a lot of mindsets weren’t moved forward yet. Jim Brown, they had an interview with him prior to his death, talked about that he didn’t win the Heisman. He was told that African-Americans couldn’t win it at that time. He said, ‘I don’t know if I would’ve won it or not.’ But Ernie did.
“Can you imagine the significance of that way back in 1963? But he was the type of individual that was easy to like, easy to get along, easy to go along with. He was the right person for the times, for the transition, because he had the emotional fortitude to calmly deal with that. I hear that from other people that knew him from Syracuse and in New York.”
Davis had to deal with a highly-charged situation when Syracuse defeated Texas in the 1959 Cotton Bowl in Texas. He wasn’t permitted to go to a country club to get his MVP award with his teammates because they didn’t allow African-Americans at that time. The team refused to attend because of this and instead brought the MVP award to a barbeque restaurant and all gathered there.
“Around when the movie came out, the Cotton Bowl committee invited my mother and Ernie’s mother, who was alive at that time, and flew them down to Dallas, and kind of apologized and gave a really nice trophy, which I have in my home now, as trying to make amends for how he was treated in those days,” McLee said. “They’ve evolved, too, and I think they’ve got a better mindset on things in the world socially.”
Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He was then traded to Cleveland, but never got a chance to play for the Browns as he was diagnosed with leukemia. He did put on a Browns uniform and came out on the field just once, for a preseason game.
“True but sad,” McLee said. “You live your whole life for an opportunity to do something, to play in the NFL, he had such success … the whole nation was anticipating him, and Jim Brown in the background, together. They didn’t play (together) at Syracuse. Jim graduated and Ernie came in after him, and then Floyd Little after that. Everybody was anticipating that backfield together (with the Browns) and how great it could’ve been. But it never happened.
“Art Modell took Ernie to the Mayo Clinic and some of the top hospitals in the nation trying to find a cure, and it did not work in Ernie’s favor.”
McLee recalled two times he talked to Davis.
“I was 5 years old and I remember two occasions meeting Ernie,” he said. “My mother took my sister and I to Syracuse when he graduated. He wanted us to be there. I remember him being in ROTC military uniform and leading the class out with the flag. I remember that conversation at Syracuse because as a young male I was intrigued with the military uniform and wondering why this football player was in the military. But he did graduate as a lieutenant in the ROTC from Syracuse.
“And then I remember the last time I saw him he was on his way from New York to Cleveland and he stopped in Uniontown at my grandparents’ home. I remember a conversation, he was kneeling down in the kitchen, telling me to take care of my mother, take care of my sister. I didn’t realize it but he was saying goodbye.”
McLee thanked the Hall of Fame for choosing Davis for induction and all it has done for Fayette County.
“We do have such a rich heritage in sports and it’s good that you guys show leadership to keep it alive and keep it vibrant,” McLee said.
