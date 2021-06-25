When one thinks of trailblazers in Fayette County sports one of the first names that should come to mind is Fran Lemansky.
The 1960 Uniontown graduate almost singlehandedly put the sport of soccer on the map in his hometown area.
Laurel Highlands’ first boys soccer head coach, Lemansky is part of the 2020/2021 class of inductees for the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame. He and the rest of the inductees and representatives will be recognized at today’s Hall of Fame Golf outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Laurel Highlands was the first school to have a soccer program in Fayette County thanks to Lemansky, who died at the age of 76 on Jan. 19, 2019. He started the Mustangs boys team in 1987 and helped the sport evolve not only in the LH school district but all around the county as well.
“I was around him and I was fortunate enough to watch him basically pioneer a program from the ground up and eventually see the success from the groundwork he laid at the beginning,” said Lemansky’s son Bart Lemansky while discussing his father’s induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio.
“I was lucky enough to watch that unfold.”
Long before he began integrating soccer into the local area, Lemansky had a fine athletic career himself.
Lemansky lettered in track & field in high school for Uniontown under coach Abe Everhart and set the school record in the pole vault while also competing in the hurdles.
After graduating from Uniontown in 1960, Lemansky attended Slippery Rock where he also competed in the pole vault in track & field although he had a difficult time adjusting from the steel pole he used in high school to the newer and lighter fiberglass pole in college. He switched to soccer with some coaxing from Slippery Rock men’s soccer coach Jim Egli.
Lemansky had never played soccer before since Uniontown did not have a soccer program at the time but Egli helped him learn the sport. Lemansky eventually became a starting halfback and drew All-American attention his senior year. Slippery Rock had yearly records of 5-4-1, 5-3-2 and 9-4 in his three years on the team.
“You don’t even have to go back to college to discuss what a good soccer player he was,” Bart Lemansky said. “I actually played on an adult team with him at one time and I got to see him scrimmage with his players, to go in and be the example and demonstrate certain skills and certain tactics.
“Much, much later into his 40s and early 50s he could still go out and dominate the game. He understood the angles and the subtleties and the tactics of that game down to a molecular level. He could actually go out and participate way later in his life and be strides ahead of everyone else around him. It was an impressive thing to see.”
After graduating from Slippery Rock where he majored in physical education, Lemansky returned to Fayette County and became executive director of the Uniontown YMCA. He became the executive director of the Early Childhood Learning Centers in 1969 and later purchased the Early Childhood Learning Centers and remained the director. He joined Intermediate Unit 1 as a teacher in the Youth Development Center in Waynesburg in 1971.
Lemansky became the Project Head Teacher at the Adult Learning Center in Uniontown in 1981 and he remained there until his retirement in 2002. He also worked in real estate and owned several other business ventures.
At the urging of South Union Township Supervisor Bob Schiffbauer, Lemansky started up the varsity soccer program at Laurel Highlands and coached the team for 14 seasons from 1987 to 2000.
Lemansky also helped start other teams and organizations of varying levels in the area, including the South Union Township Indoor Soccer League, Fayette County Youth Soccer Association and YMCA, and was director of the Tri-Star Soccer Camp for seven years. He created and coached a traveling team on the Cup level which was highly successful and qualified for the state playoffs and premiere status.
“I think in the smaller programs and in the youth leagues that he started and he supervised he actually had a hand in some of the coaching,” Bart Lemansky said. “Some of the coaches were his players and he really got to see his philosophy and the way he saw the game, he got to see that implemented long before he ever got those players at the varsity level.
“I think it was actually very smart on his part to get himself involved at those levels and to start those youth programs. It required a lot of foresight to see the value in that, and he did. He saw a lot of success come out of that way of thinking.”
Lemansky found great success as coach of the Mustangs as well. While most upstart programs would have unimpressive records early on, LH quickly established itself as a WPIAL playoff contender and qualified for the postseason in 1992, 1994, 1997 and 1999. Lemansky’s career record with the Mustangs was 120-113-11.
Laurel Highlands’ boys soccer program continues to be successful today, having qualified for the playoffs in nine of the past 10 years under head coach Jerry Rogers.
In 1992, Lemansky was chosen as the coach of the year while leading the Mustangs to arguably the biggest upset in WPIAL boys soccer playoff history.
Laurel Highlands qualified for the postseason, was given the bottom seed and found itself matched up with No. 1 Mt. Lebanon, an established, powerful program, in the first round. Thanks to Lemansky’s game plan and a brilliant performance by goalkeeper Jack Smarslak, the Mustangs pulled out a stunning 1-0 victory.
Laurel Highlands was out-shot badly, as expected, and could only muster one shot on goal but Justin Korelko made it count, scoring the lone goal of the match.
“I was there and I can honestly say that I have participated and coached lots of different sports at lots of different levels between T-ball and high school and I have to tell you that was one of the most exciting moments in any athletic event that I’ve ever been a participant, a coach or a spectator at,” Bart Lemansky said.
“It was absolutely incredible. I’m fortunate to have been there. To see those kids’ faces when their hard work paid off in a win like that, one of the greatest moments of athletic competition that I’ve ever been privy to in my life.”
Bart Lemansky commended his father’s strategy for the match.
“He demonstrated the power of defense,” Bart Lemansky said. “He absorbed all that that team had. He sapped their energy and then in the end took advantage of their frustration and their inability to score and they came out on top.”
Smarslak was a perfect example of a Mustang player in that era under Lemansky, a gifted athlete who wasn’t brought up on the sport of soccer.
“In the early days, and a lot of people wouldn’t think of this, when he first started coaching he didn’t have kids that had played soccer from the time they were little,” Bart Lemansky explained. “He had to take high-school level kids that had never played soccer and teach them soccer skills. Now all soccer coaches get kids that have been playing soccer since they were five.
“That particular kid, Jack Smarslak, was just an athlete. My dad taught him the basics of goalkeeping, and to watch him play goalkeeper you wouldn’t have known that he hadn’t done it from the time he was a kid. In that game he took the fire and he stopped the shots.
“Most of the kids on that field at the time were exactly that. You have to start somewhere. He made a team of high school age athletes that had not played soccer before and he taught them skills and he taught them the tactics and counted on their athletic background to carry them through, and that worked out quite well for him at the beginning before he was able to set up youth programs and build from the ground up with kids.
“I think that’s a testament to his coaching acumen and to his teaching acumen to be able to take raw athletes and turn them into soccer players.”
Soccer certainly wasn’t king at that time in Fayette County.
“Back then he had to compete with other sports for athletes and that’s another aspect that people wouldn’t consider, that all the established sports, those coaches wanted to athletes, too,” Bart Lemansky said. “Soccer had to compete with that, and that wasn’t as easy back then as it is now.”
Lemansky is the first athlete connected mainly with soccer to be inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I was fortunate enough to live with him and I was fortunate enough to have him as a coach when I was a kid,” Bart Lemansky said. “I always knew the kind of coach that he was.
“When we got that call that he was going to be inducted, it’s nice for everybody else to hear what I always knew about my dad. It’s not news to me but to everyone else out there ... the recognition, I’m sure he would be very, very excited. He wouldn’t swell up with pride as much as I am at him being inducted because he was a very, very humble guy.
“That’s part of the thing that made him so good at what he did. Everything that he accomplished out there on the field, I prefer to believe that it wasn’t because of anything that he learned or anything that he did. It was because of what he was, which was just a decent, hard-working human being.
“I think all the success was deserved and it was because of that. It wasn’t what he did it was what he was that made him so good.”
