2010 Frazier Volleyball HOF

Submitted photo

Frazier’s 2010 WPIAL Class A championship girls volleyball team is part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Members of the team, which went undefeated during the regular season and swept all four of its opponents in the district playoffs, posing for a photo are (kneeling, from left) Gabby Muzina, Keana Bertocci, McKenzie Barch, Gia Bitonti, Erica Harvey, Alexis Davies, Courtney Prontos, Ashley Davies, (standing, from left) Lauren Somers, Megan Manach, assistant coach Don Hartman, Kelsey Dillon, Savannah Prue, Amanda Pato, Laurissa Ellis, Gena Keebler, Allie Chuboy and head coach Mandy Hartman.

 Submitted photo

The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023 today while also honoring local teams and athletes who have won WPIAL and/or PIAA championships during the past school year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.