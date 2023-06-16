The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2023 today while also honoring local teams and athletes who have won WPIAL and/or PIAA championships during the past school year.
It marks a great day for Frazier girls volleyball.
The Lady Commodores’ 2010 WPIAL title squad is part of the current class of inductees and Frazier’s 2022 championship team will be honored for claiming the program’s second district crown.
Mandy Hartman was the head coach of both teams, along with assistant coach and husband Don Hartman, and she talked about having her 2010 group go into the Hall of Fame on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio recently.
“We are so honored to be part of an amazing group of former athletes and teams,” Hartman said. “It’s a very special thing for us at Frazier, and my players — I still call them my players — were also just absolutely ecstatic.”
Hartman was especially thrilled to have two of her teams honored at the same time.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “Not often does the sport of volleyball get recognition like that. At Frazier it’s a big deal.”
The 2010 and 2022 teams have traded places in a way. Members of the latter team rooted on the 2010 team as youngsters, while many members of that former championship squad were present when the second district title was won.
Hartman, who has been the volleyball head coach for the past 25 years, remembers coaching a special middle school team in doing double duty at the time that went on to become the 2010 champions.
“I remember this group specifically when I had them in middle school,” Hartman recalled. “I said you guys are going to do great things. It was just an extremely talented group.
“They just absolutely dominated in everything they did. We had a lot of followers at that time, my own girls specifically. I have three daughters and they followed that team. Of course they were in the gym everyday along with their friends.
“Those younger classes watched that team throughout. And it became the standard. Everybody at Frazier wanted to do what that team did because they saw the success, they saw how much fun we had. So I think that team really did lay down the foundation for future teams and for all the success we’ve had a Frazier.”
The Lady Commodores had come up short in the postseason the previous year, falling in the second round, but used that failure to spur them on the next season.
“They were extremely motivated,” Hartman said. “Our 2009 season did not end as we were hoping. We lost to Jefferson-Morgan at Char-Valley, 3-1. We didn’t have our whole team intact. At that time Megan Manack was coming back from an injury and I believe that was her first game back. So we played all season not at our full capacity. It was a disappointment. We were hoping to get through but we just didn’t.
“It left us very hungry. The girls worked very hard in the offseason and there was absolutely nothing that was going to stop them from achieving their goal.”
Hartman and her team were on the same page with that lofty goal.
“It was interesting because as a coach you have your goals, you have what you’re hoping to achieve, but your players have to have the same feelings and thoughts,” Hartman said. “That was never anything that I had to ever worry about. Those girls were self-motivated. There were in the gym everyday. They were doing things on their own, just to personally do the best they could do to contribute to the team. These girls really made my job easy.”
Frazier won the Section 5 title during an undefeated regular season and did not lose a set in sweeping through the WPIAL playoffs, romping over Brentwood, Shenango, Bentworth and Bishop Canevin, each by 3-0 scores in one of the most dominating performances in district volleyball history.
“It’s an amazing statistic,” Hartman said.
Frazier had high hopes for the state tournament as well, but a change in format by the PIAA threw the Lady Commodores for a loop.
“Usually today you have a set match that’s scheduled on an evening and you just proceed throughout the bracket,” Hartman said. “That year they had a tournament format. It still doesn’t resonate well with me.”
The PIAA set up pool play where a pod of four teams would play each other in the the same day at a designated site and one team would advance. Clarion Area beat out Frazier and two other teams to advance to the next four-team pod.
“We went to Slippery Rock and you play a school, you’d be off for an hour and you’d play another school and you’d be off for an hour,” Hartman recalled. “And my team wasn’t built for that. Mentally, physically, it wasn’t the ideal situation.
“That’s the only year that that’s ever occurred. So who knows what this team might’ve been able to do given a traditional format in the state bracket.”
Despite the state loss, Frazier has been one of the WPIAL’s most consistently successful programs throughout Hartman’s reign, claiming its 10th unbeaten regular season and 15th section championship this past season, along with its second district title.
Hartman is loved by her players, old and new, and was reminded of a quote from Savannah Prue, who was a member of the 2010 team: “Oh my god I love her,” Prue said. “Mandy and Don, they were great. They were hard coaches and that’s what made us champions. I think the world of them.”
“We’ve been doing this a long time,” Hartman said. “Donnie and I both do this together, and now also do the softball team. And the girls, the athletes, they’re family. They really are. I’m always there for my girls. I understand the commitment and the dedication it takes to do what they do. I think the mom comes out in me a lot of times.
“I’ve been blessed with some great people and some tremendous athletes. It’s more than just a coaching job for me.”
Hartman’s ex-players stay in touch with her.
“They’ll walk in the gym during practices, not just this team but any of my teams, they’ll just walk in, sometimes they’ll have their kids, and say ‘Hi coach. What’s going on?’
“We won the WPIAL championship this year and they were all in the stands. I looked up and there they all are. Afterwards they’re coming down, they’re hugging the girls. They’re still celebrating the success of the program.
“It’s a special thing. My girls still text me about different things. Those relationships and those bonds that were formed will last forever.”
Members of the 2010 team in addition to Prue were McKenzie Barch, Keana Bertocci, Gia Bitonti, Allie Chuboy, Alexis Davies, Ashley Davies, Kelsey Dillon, Laurissa Ellis, Erica Harvey, Gena Keebler, a fully healthy Manack, Gabby Muzina, Amanda Pato, Courtney Prontos and Lauren Somers.
“To have all of those girls at one place at one time, corresponding with all of them together, it’s been a special thing,” Hartman said of having her two teams honored at the same event. “Words can’t even describe how special it is for me.”
Hartman also took a moment to commend Von Benko and the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“I think it’s such a great thing you do, that we’re still carrying on the tradition and we’re still honoring these athletes because this doesn’t happen in every county or every state any more,” Hartman said. “Kudos to you guys for what you’re doing for our athletes that are currently playing and that have played in the past.
“It truly is a tremendous honor for all of us.”
