Connellsville has a rich high school wrestling tradition and has produced many outstanding wrestlers over the years but Jarrod King, surprisingly, notched a first back in 2009 while at Edinboro University.
King won the 165-pound NCAA national championship for the Fighting Scots that year, becoming the first former Falcon to accomplishment that feat.
King is part of the 2020/2021 class of inductees for the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame. He and the rest of the inductees and representatives will be recognized at a Hall of Fame Golf outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 25 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
“It was a great honor getting that call and having them tell me I was being inducted into the Hall of Fame, just with some of the history in Fayette County and some of the great teams, great individuals that have come out of this area,” said King, who discussed his induction recently on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio.
King, a 2004 Connellsville graduate, was a four-year letterman, a three-time PIAA finalist and a two-time state champion wrestler for the Falcons who finished with a 160-17 record, including 42-0 as a senior, under coach Tom “Dirt” Dolde.
“I can’t say enough good things about a guy like Dirt Dolde,” King said, “the things that he instills in his athletes at a young age and bringing them through and making men out of them, not just great wrestlers but great people. He was just a wonderful person all around.”
King also was a United States Wrestling Association national champion in freestyle wrestling as a senior.
“I always really liked freestyle,” King said. “I actually kind of liked it probably better than collegiate style or folk style type of wrestling you see in scholastic athletics. A little higher-paced scoring, little different technique-wise but not much, pretty similar to what’s wrestled in the Olympics, International style. It’s definitely something you have to get used to a little bit but I enjoyed it just the same.”
King continued his wrestling career at Oklahoma and was 22-11 there but a string of injuries led to him transferring to Edinboro.
“For the most part I was basically hurt the entire time at Oklahoma,” King said. “I had some really bad luck with some shoulder injuries and subsequent shoulder surgery.
“It was getting to the point where they needed to make sure they had someone in the lineup that was going to be healthy. There was some talk about if I had another major shoulder surgery that we might have to discuss calling it quits.”
King pondered the situation and opted to transfer.
“At that point I thought if I’m not going to be wrestling (at Oklahoma) I’d like be closer to home around some people that I’ve known for awhile,” King said. “Edinboro was the perfect fit for that, not far from home, here in Pennsylvania and I had some familiarity with the coaching staff there with my brother (Matt) being a two-time All-American for coach Tim Flynn at Edinboro.”
King flourished with the Fighting Scots. He post a 103-16 record at Edinboro, winning three PSAC and Eastern Wrestling League titles, along with the 2009 national championship and a third-place national finish in 2010.
King was stunned at the impact his national championship had on the Connellsville wrestling community.
“It’s kind of surreal to even think back and remember,” King said. “It’s pretty awesome. The wrestling community as a whole is always pulling for everybody. But specifically here in Connellsville, your hometown, you know you’re doing something big and you know it’s a big deal but you don’t understand 100 percent until you kind of see some of those people that you grew up with, that were literally going through blood, sweat and tears, practice room and all those things, and you see them for the first time after that.
“I remember the first time coming home (after winning the NCAA title), Ronnie Doppelheuer, who’s another Connellsville wrestling great and was a good friend of mine growing up, he gave me the biggest hug I could ever imagine. Same with my Junior Olympic coaches, coming up as a 4- and 5-year old and coming through and wrestling with them my whole way up through high school ... my dad (Mark), obviously, and Connie Martin, a guy who put put so much time and effort into the wrestling program.
“You see those guys and how much it meant to them, for me to do that well, it’s amazing ... and fun to see and kind of humbling.
“These guys enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed it, or even more.”
All sports take dedication, commitment and hard work, but wrestling is unique in the sacrifice it takes to be successful, according to King.
“It’s a grind throughout the year,” King said. “It’s a long season and you’re literally going out there against another guy that doesn’t want to be taken down. It’s a battle, and to be ready for that battle, training has to be a battle.
“It can beat you up. We always say at the end of the year, hey, you’re nicked up a little bit, everybody’s soar, everybody’s nicked up, no one gets out of it completely unscathed.
“It’s a sport that takes a lot of ‘extra,’ and a lot of determination.”
King not only succeeded on the mat but also in the classroom at college. He was a three-time National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-American and was named the PSAC “Male Scholar Athlete of the Year” in 2010.
“No matter what sport you’re in, whether you have professional sports aspirations and anything beyond, you have to be a well-rounded individual,” King stressed. “Taking that time, putting that effort into the classroom just like you’d put the effort into being on the mat, being in the weight room, being out on the road running ... it’s absolutely imperative that you’re putting that same effort into the rest of your life as well.
“I had a lot of aspirations with grad school and moving on after that so it (academics) always came as a no-brainer.”
King is no stranger to Hall of Fames. This is his seventh induction. He is also a member of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Dapper Dan Wrestling Classic Hall of Fame, the Eastern Wrestling League Hall of Fame, the Connellsville High School Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Edinboro Hall of Fame.
King talked about what it means to him to now be inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
“Some of the individuals, and, obviously, I’m more familiar with the guys from Connellsville that are in it, but to be mentioned in the same breath as guys such as Johnny Lujack, John Woodruff, Hal Weightman, Tom Sankovich ...”
King lauded Weightman and Sankovich.
“They were kind of before my time a little bit in their coaching careers as they were finishing up as I was getting into high school,” King said. “But getting a chance to talk with those guys and pick their brains a little bit and get to know their mentalities and knowing those guys and their accomplishments, and everyone else in the Hall of Fame ... It’s a good group to be part of.
“It’s always fun to kind of look back. When you’re in the moment of competing and putting in the time and effort and the training and traveling and all those things, you see about Hall of Fames and say, ‘Oh, that would be cool one day.’ But you never really put it in perspective at the time. I had some good coaches that kept my mind on what was the task at hand right then and keeping me moving forward with that.
“So when you get that call from the Hall of Fame and you get to see your statistics and your accomplishments next to some of those greats you looked up to and knew about as you were growing up and seeing you’re in that same class with them, it’s pretty amazing, pretty surreal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.