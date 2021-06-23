There was no doubt who was in charge when John Lozar was head coach.
“John Lozar was very strict,” said former Albert Gallatin football player Greg Lofstead who played under Lozar. “He was a disciplinarian.”
But there was another side of the German Township High School graduate who coached at Masontown and AG before dying suddenly at age 41 in 1965.
“I can honestly say that John Lozar loved the kids from Masontown and the Albert Gallatin kids,” Lofstead said. “There’s not doubt in my mind that he did.
“John Lozar was our coach. And then after he coached us, he became our friend. After that he became a mentor. I really miss the guy. He was a man’s man for sure. Just a great guy. You’re not going to see his like again.”
Lozar is part of the 2020/2021 class of inductees for the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame. He and the rest of the inductees and representatives will be recognized at a Hall of Fame Golf outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 25 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
While known best for roaming the sidelines, Lozar was an outstanding athlete before his coaching days. He graduated from German in 1943.
A stellar baseball player, Lozar was inducted into the Fayette County Baseball League Hall of Fame. He was an even better football player who went on to start at Pitt as a halfback and fullback.
It was as a football coach where Lozar made an even bigger impact on sports in Fayette County. He was an assistant coach on three Masontown WPIAL championship teams under coach Gene Franks Sr. before taking over as head coach of the Gunners himself in 1950.
Lozar had an overall record of 41-44-2 at Masontown, including a undefeated 9-0-1 season his final year there in 1959 before the school consolidated into Albert Gallatin. He was the Evening Standard’s High School Football Coach of the Year in 1951 when the Gunners went 7-3.
Lozar remained as head coach with the Colonials, compiling a 39-13-2 record there until his untimely death during the 1965 season. His 1961 squad went 11-0 and claimed the WPIAL Class A title. The championship team was recognized at a banquet by the Curbstone Coaches, a prestigious honor at the time.
Lozar had a combined record of 80-57-4.
Lofstead was a sophomore on the championship team.
“We were 11-0 that year and then Mr. Lozar the previous two years was undefeated at Masontown and Albert Gallatin,” Lofstead pointed out recently in discussing Lozar’s induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio.
In his final year at Masontown and his first two years at Albert Gallatin Lozar’s teams put together a combined 31-game unbeaten streak with records of 9-0-1, 9-0-1 and 11-0 for a sparkling 29-0-2 mark. He guided the Colonials on a 20-game winning streak from 1960 into 1962.
Lozar ran a tight ship, according to Lofstead.
“It was a time when that’s how the coaches were. It was old-time coaching,” Lofstead said. “John Lozar was the type of a guy that he was really tough and a clear communicator. You never didn’t understand what he meant and he absolutely demanded your attention. He was an old-time coach and he was definitely in charge. There was no democracy on his field, let’s put it that way.
“Whenever we would have summer practices, the very first day we did calisthenics for 15 minutes in the middle of August, and then we scrimmaged for two hours. Then we did the same, repeat, in the afternoon, and we continued that for the next two weeks. That’s how it was back then. There were no (sporadic) water breaks. We didn’t sit on our helmets and take a break. That just wasn’t happening.”
Lozar took football very seriously and his players had to earn their playing time.
“He wasn’t a ‘It’s just a game’ kind of coach,” Lofstead said. “He wasn’t giving you a trophy. You worked hard and you expected to win because he expected to win. He was is that mold, the same as another inductee, Adam Donnelly. Adam lived only a block away from me and his stepson Kenny Rice was my best friend. Looking back as a kid, both of those guys were bigger than life.”
Lofstead saw many similarities between Lozar and Donnelly.
“They were both very stoic, very disciplined, and, as it turns out, they were really, really interested in their kids,” Lofstead said.
Lozar learned much about being a football coach while serving under Franks, who also is in the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame along with his son, Donald “Doc” Franks.
“There’s no doubt. He had the same practice mode,” Lofstead said. “He just worked you. It was repetition with him. It was constantly working and drilling on the plays.”
Lozar worried more about his own team’s execution and performance than what his opponent’s tendencies were. His team preferred a single-wing offense.
“The single-wing formation was basically three yards and a cloud of dust type of offense,” Lofstead said. “We were never an offensive juggernaut other than whenever Bobby Hlodan played. It wasn’t wide open football at the time. Coach Lozar was all about defense.”
Lofstead pointed out that Lozar never had his second string offense run the plays of his team’s upcoming opponent.
“He just told us these are the positions you’re playing and he turned you loose on Fridays,” said Lofstead, who evolved into a starter for Lozar at AG.
Lozar was good at exploiting any dent he might discover in his foe’s armor.
“If he would ever find a team’s weakness in a game he would run the same play over and over and over until they stopped you,” Lofstead said.
Lozar’s championship team of 1961 featured running back Hlodan who scored 22 touchdowns. The Colonials defeated Penn Joint, 19-6, in the WPIAL final in front of 5,321 fans at Connellsville.
The Colonials were always known for drawing large crowds at their home games in Masontown. That was certainly the case when the school began playing football under Lozar in 1960.
“Football back then was king,” Lofstead said. “They were in the stands, they were on the sidelines, they were on the hillsides, by the concessions stand, sneaking under the fence. Football was king and he was the crown prince for a lot of years here in Masontown.”
Hlodan, with help from backfield mate Gene “Red” Barrish, led the way in 1961 with 1,434 yards on 158 attempts, averaging 9.1 yards per carry and scored 137 points.
“Bobby Hlodan was exceptional,” Lofstead said. “Anybody that saw him play would have to say that. I was a sophomore and I got a lot of playing time because we were beating a lot of teams. But Bobby Hlodan was unbelievably fast. He was like trying to shoot a jet plane with a BB gun. You just couldn’t get a hold of that guy. One step and he was gone. He was absolutely the best running back I’ve ever seen in high school.”
Hlodan had 10 touchdown runs over 45 yards or longer his senior year.
Lozar continued to coach until he died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Oct. 6, 1965 at the age of 41. His team was 5-0 at the time.
“He was on his way to another undefeated season whenever that happened to him,” Lofstead noted. The Colonials did indeed end up the 1965 campaign unbeaten under interim head coach Gene Franks Jr. with Chuck Wydo and Doc Franks serving as assistant coaches.
Lozar and his wife, the late Jean Nocenti Lozar, had four children. The eldest son, John, who was 15 at the time, still lives in Masontown. Son Louis (Uniontown) and daughter Mary Ellen (Hopwood) both live in Fayette County. The youngest, daughter Sharon, who was born after her father died in February of 1966, makes her home in Florida.
Lozar had an older brother, Steve Lozar, and a younger sister, Helen Lozar, both of whom are deceased.
While Lozar drove his players hard as a team, he understood each was an individual as well, according to Lofstead.
“His greatest quality to me was he understood his players’ personalities and their abilities,” Lofstead said. “Whereas some players really needed pushed, others needed encouragement and praise. He treated everybody equally on the field but he knew who his players were and he offered them as much support that he could.
“John Lozar was that kind of a guy.”
