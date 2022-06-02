John Unice had a stellar career in basketball as a player and a coach.
His accomplishments have led to multiple hall of fame inductions, including this year as part of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
“I’ve been fortunate to be in several hall of fames but this is the one I’m most proud of, of Uniontown High School and the Fayette County area,” said Unice, who is a 1961 Uniontown graduate. “It’s my hometown and I’m really pleased.”
Inductees and representatives will be recognized at the Hall of Fame Golf Outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
Unice was a two-year starter for the Red Raiders on teams that went 25-1 in 1959-60 and 23-2 in 1960-61 and was named all-section and honorable mention all-state his senior season. He went on to be a four-year starter at Washington & Jefferson and then entered the coaching profession where he excelled at both the high school and collegiate levels.
Unice was inducted into the Washington-Greene County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and into the W&J Hall of Fame in 2007.
The 5-foot-8 Unice was dubbed “The Bandit” by Herald-Standard sports editor Doug McIntire due to his penchant for coming up with steals at Uniontown.
“We were playing Jeannette at Norwin,” Unice said in recalling when McIntire tagged him with the nickname. “I had 13 steals. I was pretty good at anticipating.”
The nickname stuck to the point that when Unice entered the Washington-Greene Hall of Fame his plaque read “John ‘Bandit’ Unice.”
Unice played under coach Abe Everhart at Uniontown.
“Abe Everhart was my mentor,” Unice said in looking back on his days with the Red Raiders. “He was calm, impressional, friendly, he had a lot of confidence in his players. He was instructive, he wasn’t mean.
“He gave you a chance to grow and develop. We had a couple boys on our team that were very immature early but they became great players. He was patient with them.”
Unice scored 135 points his junior year and 274 points his senior year but could’ve had much more. The Red Raiders vaunted full-court press resulted in many games being decided by halftime.
“The only thing a little disappointing was we only got to play about half a game,” Unice said. “We were so good at that time. He played a lot of kids and it was good for building the program.”
“They used to say we had the two best teams in the section, our first team and our second team. We moved into three or four different sections in my years in high school. They kicked us out of every section, nobody wanted to play us.”
The Red Raiders fell short of a WPIAL title and for that reason Unice felt those teams weren’t given enough credit for what they accomplished.
“We didn’t really get what was due,” Unice said. “We won so many games for two straight years and unfortunately we didn’t complete in the finals of the WPIAL. The players I was with became great college players. Sometimes I feel the recognition to those young guys and Abe has been a little remiss. We had great teams.”
Unice recalled honing his skills, as many great area basketball players did at that time, at the Uniontown playgrounds, run by Bus Albright. Unice preferred the Lincoln View Playground run by Ruby Laskey.
“It was a major factor, the summer league play,” Unice said of Uniontown’s success in basketball. “I’d go to that playground from eight in the morning to nine at night. Ruby was a real vital part of it, a wonderful woman.
“It was a great experience. Ken Misiak was a big part of it, too. People loved basketball in Uniontown. It was great.”
After graduating from Uniontown, Unice wound up at W&J under coach Dave Scarborough.
“I had opportunities to go to the University of Pennsylvania, Grove City,” said Unice, who also considered Duquesne. “Coach Scarborough took an avid interest in me, came to see me play so many times. It was close to home. When I went there they were struggling. I ended up starting four years.”
The Presidents had a combined record of 49-23 in Unice’s four years there.
Unice was a two-time Presidents MVP, was twice named All-PAC and earned All-District honors as a senior captain while scoring 885 career points at W&J.
Unice then entered the coaching ranks.
“What happened was Chuck McCauley, who was my freshman coach at W&J, was an athletic director at a high school in New York out on Long Island and I went there and coached for one year,” said Unice, who then moved on to Elk County Christian.
“I turned around the program after one year.”
Unice’s next stop was much closer to his hometown at Washington High School in 1968. The Prexies won two section titles, played in two WPIAL finals and reached the PIAA semifinals before Unice left to coach McKeesport from 1973 until 1976.
“My first year there (at McKeesport), we beat the former state champs General Braddock who had a great player in Hosea Champine,” Unice said.
Unice compiled a high school coaching record of 107-38 with four outright section titles and one shared section title.
Unice advanced to collegiate coaching next, taking over at W&J.
“A lot of wins, three conference championships,” Unice said. “I loved it there.”
The Presidents had won a combined six games in the four years before Unice arrived but were victorious five times in his first year as coach despite not having a player taller than 5-8.
“I turned the program around and one of my better players was Mike Pratt from Uniontown and I had Mike Tupta from Laurel Highlands and I had Mike Potkul from LH,” Unice said.
Unice had a career record of 183-187 at W&J that included three PAC titles and three conference Coach of the Year honors.
Unice is now looking forward to his latest hall of fame induction.
“I couldn’t be happier to be in there with all those famous people,” he said.
