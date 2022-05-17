Not many Fayette County basketball players can say they were part of a state championship in high school and multiple national championships in college.
The late Lester B. Cohen is one of the few who can lay that claim, along with his teammate at both Uniontown and Pitt, the late Charley Hyatt.
Hyatt was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.
Cohen will join him this year as part of the 2022 class of inductees.
Cohen was a three-sport star — football, basketball and track & field — at Uniontown and was a key member of the Red Raiders’ 1925 basketball team that won the school’s first WPIAL and PIAA championships.
Cohen also lettered in three sports at Pitt and helped the Panthers basketball team win the Helms Foundation National Championship in 1928 and 1930.
Cohen’s nephew, Miles Cohen, recently talked about his uncle’s induction on George Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show on WMBS Radio.
“On behalf of the extended surviving Cohen family I’d like to thank the board and the members of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame for honoring the memory and athletic achievements of Lester Benny Cohen,” said Miles, also a Uniontown graduate who lives in Minnesota and isn’t the only former Red Raider in that state.
“I’ve been up here on the tundra some time since I left Western Pennsylvania, my roots. But we’ve got a huge contingent up here. There is like Uniontown II up here. We’ve got the Stephens family ... Ray Parson is living up here, Don Yates has family up here — I stay in close touch with Don. Minneapolis is a long ways off but we’ve got a big Uniontown contingent up here.”
The 1925 Uniontown basketball team, which is part of the Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame, made it’s mark nationally also. The Red Raiders participated in a national scholastic tournament, going 2-1 in that event. Uniontown finished with a 31-2 record under coach Abe Everhart Sr.
Hyatt led the team with 429 points and Cohen put in 296.
“They lost to the Pitt freshmen and they lost to Wichita in the (scholastic tournament) finals played in Chicago,” Miles pointed out. “There were 42 teams there. That was a tremendous accomplishment. To see the crowd, 20,000 people all the from the train, Connellsville to Uniontown, 200 cars, that was a really big deal. That was a great team. Lester loved that team.”
Miles Cohen followed in his uncle’s and father’s footsteps.
“I played basketball at Uniontown High School. I graduated in 1959,” Miles recalled. “I played for Abe Jr., who I loved. My father Milton played at Uniontown High School and the University of Pittsburgh with his brother Les. They played for Abe Everhart Sr. So we’re a basketball family going way back.
“Lester just loved his coach, Abe Sr. I’m going to put in a call to Joe Everhart to see if he could come and sit at our table because he’s part of the basketball chain and tradition that we have. It’s very meaningful.”
Lester Cohen didn’t start out at Pitt but began his collegiate career at West Virginia University.
“The reason he went there, it was closer, it was cheaper and there were a lot of complex other reasons,” Miles said. “They wanted him to play football there. Lester’s first love was basketball.
“Lester missed Charley Hyatt, he missed basketball and he wanted to play for Doc Carlson. So he transferred to the University of Pittsburgh.”
The Panthers went 21-0 in Cohen’s sophomore season. In 1930, Lester’s brother and Miles’ father Milton Cohen joined the team. Pitt went 23-2 and again was declared national champions.
“That was in the days before they had an NCAA (tournament),” said Miles, who explained the differences between today’s games and the game back then
“Center jump after every basket. The game was concentrated mainly on passing and teamwork and defense. There were no fadeaway shots. There were no jump shots. Most of the shots they took were set shots. Free throws were shot underhand. That’s why you had a lot of games that ended 40-20 or 25-19 or scores like that.
“A lot of people today discount the skills of those gentlemen in a relative sense. My Uncle Les was 6-3, 220 pounds, pretty strapping, pretty filled out. He played center most of his time at Uniontown and at the University of Pittsburgh.
“The game has changed completely. The rims are still 10-foot high. The scores are no longer 20-10.”
Lester Cohen was more than a basketball star at Pitt.
“He was nine letters at Uniontown High School and he was seven letters at Pitt,” Miles said. “He had two letters in football, two letters in track and three letters in basketball.”
Cohen left a lasting impression at Pitt and in 1964 was named the Letterman of Distinction by the University of Pittsburgh Varsity Letterman’s Club.
Miles, who also played basketball at Pitt, has kept the Cohen name alive at Pitt.
“I started a scholarship in my father Milton, my Uncle Lester and my name at the University of Pittsburgh in 2007 for a Katz Business School,” Miles said. “Preferably from Uniontown High School or one of the other six Fayette County public high schools. Currently, Courtney Baker, who works at Uniontown High School, who is an outstanding scholarship administrator, we found our first Uniontown High School graduate who’s going to be a senior this year and is under that scholarship.
“The roots of the Cohen family go back to the original Red Raiders and also we bleed blue and gold of the University of Pittsburgh.”
Lester Cohen died at the age of 82 in 1989.
